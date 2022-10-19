BENNINGTON — A Springfield, Mass., woman who allegedly committed an armed burglary, assaulted a victim in February, and kidnapped the victim in April, was arraigned on a fourth and fifth felony at the Bennington Superior courthouse Wednesday morning.
Kyara Gonzalez, now 19, requested in a motion filed in July with the court that she be considered a "youthful offender." According to the case records, the motion is being considered by Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary for all the charges she faces. No decision has yet been made official.
Youthful offender status would allow the case to be handled by the family court instead of criminal court. It would also allow the defendant to be housed in a facility designed for youth instead of an adult prison.
According to police affidavits, Gonzalez and two other individuals armed with a hammer, two knives and a possible firearm attempted to break into a residence on Applegate Drive in Bennington last February by hitting the door. When the resident opened the door, all three entered the residence without permission in search of another individual who owed them drug money. When that individual could not be located, all three allegedly caused approximately $2,000 worth of damage to several items in the apartment.
The kidnapping charge stems from an incident in early April in which Gonzalez and several other individuals trying to collect on a drug sale on Main Street in Bennington forced their way into an apartment and held the resident against their will until a local bank opened so they could retrieve the money.
In the latest incident this July, Gonzalez allegedly possessed 70 milligrams of fentanyl and 2.5 grams of cocaine with the intent to sell those drugs.
Bennington has seen a recent uptick in drug-related crimes that involved the kidnapping or assault of an individual who allegedly owed monies to drug dealers. Many of those cases involved people from the Springfield area.
"We are seeing an uptick in violence in the Bennington area, as well as the state of Vermont in the last year," said Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette. "The offenders are people that are sent here to collect on a drug debt. They're physically abusing people. They are kidnapping people. And it's a situation that people need to be aware of. You're dealing with a criminal enterprise and gang activity.
"People are not just going to write off a drug debt," Doucette said. "If you owe people money, there is a probability that you are going to be physically assaulted, or you're going to be kidnapped and taken out of the area. This is one of the issues we face with the never-ending drug problems here in Vermont."
"People that are kidnapped or physically assaulted are still victims. We're happy to talk to them," the chief said. "A lot of people will not come forward and report the fact that they've been assaulted. Sometimes we hear about it after the fact. We try to approach victims of assaults, and they don't want to talk to us. They don't want to tell the police what's happening because then that's almost an admission of being involved in the drug trade. So it is a casualty of being involved in the drug trade."
He said the answer is to find ways to stop the drug trade. "That's really it. I know that some people don't like to hear about gang activity, but this is the result of getting involved with members of gangs. This isn't your schoolyard gang activity. These people are organized, and until we control the demand, we're not going to be able to control the supply. I've said it 100 times. Until we get our legislators and people that make the big decisions up in Montpelier to understand what the state of Vermont is seeing, we're not going to make any progress."
Gonzalez is currently being held without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility as she awaits a decision on her motion for youthful offender status.