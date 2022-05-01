Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: May 1, 2022 @ 6:57 pm
Andrew Knafel, owner and operator of Clear Brook Farm in Shaftsbury, watered pansies in the green house. The farm is open for business.
Clear Brook Farm is now open for the season with plenty of colorful pansies, petunias, and veggie/herb starts. The farm stand will open in early June for produce sales.
