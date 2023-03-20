Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 20, 2023 @ 5:20 pm
Fred DePaul shears a very mellow and tolerant sheep on this first day of spring at Hildene in Manchester, Monday, March 20, 2023.
Hannah Troumbley, a farmhand at Hildene, pets a freshly shorn sheep named April as visitors look on during this first day of spring at Hildene in Manchester, Monday, March 20, 2023.
It's officially springtime. For the sheep at the Hildene Farm in Manchester, that means a haircut — or shearing.
