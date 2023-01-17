BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony Union School Board will be discussing the future of Spinelli Field on Wednesday at its monthly meeting.
The Spinelli Field Ad Hoc Committee met on Jan. 12 to elect a new chairperson for the committee and continue the discussion on how the turf field will be financed.
Chad Gordon, previous co-chair, was elected to chair the committee.
At the upcoming MAU board meeting, the committee will update the board with their recommendations to move the project forward. The committee will recommend looking at grants to fund the project. They will also recommend creating a survey for the community to see what worries or concerns town residents have about the project.
The committee will also recommend having a public forum in the spring to help gain community support for the project.
For Spinelli Field to appear on the Town Meeting ballot, Gordon said the MAU board needs to have any proposal approved by Jan. 30. Given that tight deadline, the committee hopes have the issue on the traditional November ballot instead.
Members of the public are welcome to hear all of the committee’s recommendations at Wednesday’s meeting at 6 p.m. in the SVSU’s Central Office or on Zoom.