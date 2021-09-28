BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony Union High School District Board on Monday passed a bond resolution that would allow the district to borrow $3.5 million to renovate and rebuild the Spinelli athletic complex at Mount Anthony Union High School.
The wording passed by a 7-3 vote and will now be put to district voters on Nov. 2.
The project would convert the current playing surface to synthetic turf, resurface the running track, and fix recurring drainage problems. It would also include a proposed multipurpose ticket and storage building with heating and bathrooms, as well as add a crow’s nest to the complex for the filming and broadcast of games.
The MAU school board passed a motion to begin the legal process of adding the project to the upcoming ticket in a 7-3 vote during its Sept. 15 meeting.