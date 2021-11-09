BENNINGTON — A program planned by the Mount Anthony Performing Arts theater arts and choral organizations has been rescheduled to Thursday at Spinelli Field.
The student groups will present Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre & Music.”
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created the revue for theaters worldwide to use as a local fund-raising event.
Mount Anthony’s performance was scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday night, but expected rain has forced a change to Thursday at the same time, organizers said.
The program will conclude with a professional fireworks display on the MAU High School campus.
“All Together Now!” features songs from Music Theatre International’s catalogue of musicals, including Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Hairspray,” “Les Miserables,” “Mamma Mia!” “Matilda,” “My Fair Lady,” “Once on This Island,” “Rent,” “Waitress” and more.
The MAU choirs and Drama Club have been working for several weeks to prepare more than 15 Broadway numbers, the school announced.
Several songs will be performed by the entire Ensemble, while other numbers will be done by small groups and soloists.
Performers will be seated in the Home Bleachers on Spinelli Field, while the audience is encouraged to bring their own chairs to sit on the field.
Part of the decision to hold the event outdoors was made in order to allow for a large, live audience. The last time these students performed for a live audience was in December 2019.