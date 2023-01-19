BENNINGTON — The Spinelli Field project advisory committee won’t recommend a bond vote during the annual Mount Anthony Union School District election in March.
The ad hoc group of coaches, school administrators, board members and community members will, however, roll out a public information effort addressing why a synthetic turf field at the high school is needed.
The committee also plans to seek comments from area residents and hold public meetings to discuss the proposal, which will require a bond vote in the MAU District member towns.
MAU District Board member Susan Plaisance, who also serves on the ad hoc committee, updated the board Wednesday.
She said the committee, which met on Jan. 12, determined that a bond vote in March would be inadvisable, in part because it’s too late to meet posting requirements to place a question on the ballots of member towns.
“It’s not something we are going to put for a bond vote in March, because we just don’t have the time,” Plaisance said.
During the committee meeting, MAU football coach and former Select Board member Chad Gordon was elected chairman.
Gordon outlined the principal arguments for installing a synthetic turf field, including the high cost of maintaining a grass surface and the use restrictions during that mean only some sports teams get to play on the main MAU field.
Gordon said grass fields might be the ideal choice but not without a budget like that of professional sports teams to cover the continuous maintenance work.
“Lots of teams can’t play on [the current field],” he said Thursday, adding that for high schools a synthetic surface “is the safest and most cost-effective” option for a sports facility.
He said there is a clear equity issue, in that only a few teams get to play games on Spinelli Field and few are able to schedule practice sessions there.
With synthetic turf, he said, multiple games and events could be scheduled without the need for upkeep work or concerns about destruction of the grass surface.
SURVEY PLANNED
Plaisance said the advisory committee “feels like we need more education in the community. We also decided that we are going to probably do some of our own fundraising but nothing has been set in stone yet.”
The possibility of securing grant funding also will be researched, committee members said at their meeting.
Plaisance said the next priority for the committee will be to develop a community survey to learn what questions are being asked about the project, “so we can address those in open forums. So that is our next step – to get a survey out.”
The committee decided at the Jan. 12 meeting to work with Katie West, public information coordinator with the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, to develop an online survey and to distribute the survey via email or other methods to reach community members.
In addition, the committee plans to “hold more than one open meeting,” Plaisance said. “We are thinking about three or four, starting inside and then out on Spinelli when the weather is nicer.”
“I just want to take the time to answer all the questions and get it right,” MAU Board Chairman Leon Johnson said of the process.
Board member David Fredrickson, who also serves on the ad hoc committee, said Wednesday, “It would be nice to have that meeting right after a rain storm.”
In addition to field scheduling problems, the frequently soggy condition of Spinelli Field is said to contribute to injuries to student athletes and has resulted in statewide or regional school sports tournaments being shifted to sites in other communities.
Project supporters contend this results in the loss of game concessions revenue and potential business for local merchants from visitors attending tournaments.
PRIOR VOTE
In November 2021, a proposed $3.5 million bond to fund a sythetic turf playing field, upgrade the running track surrounding the field and renovate a multi-use building near the field was rejected in a special election.
Residents of the member towns -- Bennington, Shaftsbury, Pownal and Woodford -- rejected the proposal on a vote of 1,217 to 841.
During its meeting this month, the Spinelli committee discussed the need to obtain firm cost figures for a field upgrade project prior to a bond vote, with members concluding “the costs can only go up” the longer a field overhaul is delayed.
Gordon said information still is being gathered in an effort to develop firm cost figures, including planned work with a consulting firm to assess soil conditions below the current field, where a base for the synthetic surface would be built up in layers.
Inflation also has been difficult to account for, he said, but the intention is to have firm estimates well before the next scheduled bond vote, which would be scheduled by the MAU Board.
Gordon said the consensus at this point is to upgrade the field surface, the track surface and the field lighting in a single project and possibly build a multi-purpose building for storage, a media box and rest rooms in a separate project.
How soon the committee obtains adequate information, including costs, project details and feedback from residents, will be a factor in whether a vote can be scheduled in the fall or not until March 2024, he said.
TURF CHEMICALS
In addition to questions about the cost of the project, concerns have been raised about potential harmful effects from the materials in the artificial surface, and any potential for leaching of toxic PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) chemicals from the surface.
Questions about the potential toxicity of the materials have been debated in the region and nationally whenever synthetic fields are proposed, with studies and other information presented by both opponents and supporters.
Similar discussions were held during MAU Board meetings prior to the 2021 bond vote.
During their Jan. 12 committee meeting, committee members also discussed concerns there might be attempts in the state Legislature to ban synthetic and said they will check on that with local state lawmakers.