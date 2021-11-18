BENNINGTON — With its plan for improvements to the Spinelli athletic complex at Mount Anthony Union High School defeated by voters, the committee working on the project wants to keep searching for a proposal voters can support. That was the message Wednesday night from the committee's chairman to the Mount Anthony Union School District Board of Directors.
“As a committee we were disappointed, obviously, in the vote. But we are not going to give up or stop working towards the project,” Spinelli committee chair Mike Malloy said. “We’ll listen to the voters.”
The committee is planning a public meeting after the Thanksgiving holiday to discuss how the plans might change, and whether a revised proposal will be ready for the district’s voters on Town Meeting Day.
The meeting will be public and held on Zoom as well as in person, and the MAU Board and the public will be invited to participate, Malloy said.
District voters rejected a proposed $3.5 million bond issue on Nov. 2, with 1,217 opposed and 841 in favor. Opposition centered on the cost and concerns about whether synthetic turf might contain PFAS chemicals.
Some opponents of the proposal said they still want to see improvements to the facility -- but at a lower cost, and without a synthetic surface.
”We’re looking to move forward with the project in a different way,” Malloy said. “It won’t be the same, but we’re looking to hear what everyone has to say and put another proposal out in the near future, hopefully."
The proposal called for a widened, synthetic turf field to replace the existing uneven, poorly drained natural grass field; a rebuilt running track, replacing the current uneven surface; a storage and ticket building with accessible bathrooms, taking the place of a condemned building on the premises; and energy-efficient lighting replacing the current incandescent floodlights.
“Are you going to try to do this for the March [town meeting] vote?” asked board member Fran Kinney, who opposed the project.
“We’re going to wait and hear what the committee says,” Malloy replied.
“The only reason I ask is there are people calling me saying hopefully that’s not going to happen,” Kinney said. “I think you should look at this thing and do half of what it was.”
Board member Jackie Kelly, who also voted against the project, suggested that the Spinelli committee reach out to a grant writing expert to find ways to fund the work. “I think at this point this is what we need,” she said.
One source of money that can’t be used for the field and track, but could improve conditions at the aging high school, is the combined $24 million the district received in federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) dollars. Assistant Superintendent Laura Boudreau and Curriculum Instruction & Assessment Director Melissa Senecal took the board through the process the district has followed to collect community input on how to spend the money, including a page on the SVSU website.
The next step in that process will be a public meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. It will be available on Zoom, and among those encouraged to attend are students, school faculty and staff, families, and stakeholders representing children with disabilities, English language learners, homelessness, foster care, migratory workers and other underserved populations.
Boudreau and Senecal said the supervisory union has submitted its budgets to the state Agency of Education for the first two rounds of ESSER funding, and is now planning for the third round, in excess of $15 million.
There are three main pillars that qualify for funding, Boudreau explained: social and emotional learning, mental health and well-being; engagement and truancy; and academic success.
The money can't be used for operating expenses or capital improvements outside the scope of COVID, such as the proposed Spinelli Field improvements. But it could be used to install air conditioning in rooms being used for summer learning recovery projects, Boudreau and Senecal said.
Culkeen also said the district is reviving a request for proposals to evaluate the physical condition of the high school. That will be ready to share by the MAU board’s next meeting, he said.
“My worry is what’s in the ceiling, in the walls, and under the floor as that structure ages,” Culkeen said. “It’s a facility that is really showing its age.”
One of the ways that was recently evident, high school principal Tim Payne said, was during a school-wide lockdown following a report of armed individuals in the area.
“The PA is on its last legs,” Payne said, noting the importance of making building-wide announcements in an emergency.