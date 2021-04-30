WEST LEBANON, N.Y. — After a year of disruption for auto racing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will be back in the stands on Saturday when Lebanon Valley Speedway launches its 69th racing season on the high-banked clay track.
Stock car tracks in New York were only allowed to open under multiple restrictions last season, including having no fans in attendance. But the state earlier this month eased COVID guidelines for auto and horse racing to allow a percentage of full capacity in the stands – which many expect will increase as vaccinations and other safety measures take full effect.
The May 1 Lebanon Valley launch compares very favorably to the 2020 season, which didn’t get started until June, ended earlier than usual and saw no fans buying tickets, refreshments or souvenirs as dirt tracks everywhere scrambled to keep the motors running.
The racing program for Saturday night offers a $5,000 to win feature for modifieds, along with racing in the sportsman, pro stock and pure stock classes.
SEASON SCHEDULE
The season schedule for 2021 shows one probably more recognizable to fans.
It includes weekly Saturday night racing, along with special events like a $13,500 to win, 100-lap Super DIRTcar series big block race on Monday, May 31; the annual “Eve of Destruction” events on Tuesday, June 29; Fireworks night on July 3; “Smoke and Speed” truck pulls on July 4; “Monster Jam” on Sunday, Aug. 1; and a “Mr. Dirt Track USA $25,500 to win, 100-lap event on Sept. 4.
According to the LVS website, spectators will be required to wear face coverings and must socially distance their group from others in the stands. Temperatures will be checked at the front gate for those entering, but proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination won’t be required.
The parking area camping locations will be open, as will the LVS concession areas.
Information on purchasing tickets is available on the website and the LVS Facebook page, or by calling 518-794-9606. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday night.