DORSET — Select Board members discussed steps that can be taken to address complaints of speeding on routes 7 and 30 at its monthly meeting Tuesday night.
Town Manager Rob Gaiotti first mentioned the possibility of a speed study being conducted in the area of Mad Tom Road on Route 7, from the Route 7A interchange to Frost Road, where the limit drops from 50 miles per hour to 40. The board hopes to extend the stretch of Route 7 where the speed limit is lowered in both directions, and also drop the speed limit in that area to 35 miles per hour.
“It’s tough when you’re trying to pull out of Mad Tom Road,” Select Board Chairwoman Megan Thorn said. “You’re coming up on a hill, and that traffic is coming so fast.”
Gaiotti said Dorset will likely have to wait until spring for the Bennington County Regional Commission to conduct the study. But he's skeptical that the final outcome will be a reduction in speed.
“I think the answer is still going to be no, unless you get a coalition of your neighbors to participate in that process to try and give some color to the sensitivity of the speeding cars and the quality of life," he said.
Selectman Jim Salsgiver chimed in with some reason for optimism.
“It’s certainly worked before,” he said. “It’s worth a shot.”
Salsgiver was referencing the town placing a crosswalk and digital signs to caution speeding drivers just north and south of the East Dorset General Store. Gaiotti said that the signs lowered the average speed through that section from 48 miles per hour to 43 mph over a one-and-a-half-year period.
While there might not be immediate action on Route 7, Gaiotti said that the board should have data from a BCRC study of a stretch of Route 30, just north of the Hasgas General Store, by next month’s meeting.
Gaiotti said that despite being a smaller road not intended for as much traffic, Route 30 is matching Route 7’s traffic as measured in vehicle trips per day. Both see approximately 4,400 trips per day.