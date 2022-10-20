SUNDERLAND — Vermont State Police say a Connecticut motorist was driving fast and erratically on Sunday on Route 7A in Sunderland, and crashed into another driver from Bennington.
At 4:44 p.m., troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a two-car motor crash across from Bentley Hill Road. Once on the scene, Trooper Daniel Krzeminski said they found a 2013 Mercedes S500 with minor damage to the rear-end on its passenger side. It's driver, Thomas P. Cafora, 61, of Monroe, Conn., was uninjured.
The other car, a 2012 Honda Odyssey driven by Patel V. Vasantkumar, 55, of Bennington, sustained heavy passenger side front-end damage. Vasantkumar was also uninjured.
The state police investigation revealed that Cafora was driving at a high rate of speed and didn't use his turn signal. Both cars were disabled, and Paul’s towing services removed them from the scene.
Vermont State Police were assisted by the Arlington Fire Department.