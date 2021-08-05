Author and motivational speaker K. Carl Smith spoke at Willow Park Thursday evening, along with former Republican candidate for Vermont governor John Klar, about their opposition to critical race theory and to educational curriculum that might include that viewpoint. About 60 people attended the two-hour talk and discussion, “A Black Perspective on Critical Race Theory,” in the Upper Willow Park pavilion. The two will speak again Saturday at 7 p.m., at Dana Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester.
