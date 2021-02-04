A consultant team working on behalf of the Southern Vermont Communications Union District, a municipal entity launched nearly one year ago with the goal of eventually bringing high-speed internet to underserved parts of the region, is finalizing a feasibility study that suggests two “viable paths” forward for the fledgling organization.
The district should either coordinate with the adjacent Deerfield Valley CUD or explore a partnership with Consolidated Communications, according to the latest findings of the consultants, Alex Kelley of Rural Innovation Strategies, Inc., and Carole Monroe of ValleyNet. The consultants provided an overview of their findings to the district’s governing board on Wednesday and indicated that the completed study would be circulated soon.
A partnership with Deerfield Valley, which represents 20 towns, most of which are in Windham County, would result in savings in operational expenses, greater bulk purchasing power and other benefits, according to the consultants’ presentation.
SoVT CUD is made up of a dozen Bennington County towns, plus Londonderry, which joined in November and is also a member of Deerfield Valley.
“If you and Deerfield Valley choose the same entity to operate both of your networks, you leverage a lot of those efficiencies of scale that will tip the balance into the project, overall, having healthy financials,” said Kelley.
Consolidated was the biggest winner of federal funds for broadband deployment in Bennington County through the first round of a reverse auction, results of which were announced in December. The company won about $19 million in subsidies for Vermont locations, a figure that includes nearly $2.7 million for connections in Bennington County.
“Not only did (Consolidated) win a range of locations throughout the state, they’ve also made it clear that they’re going to invest millions of dollars into building fiber (internet) in the next few years in Vermont,” said Kelley.
A first draft of the feasibility study that was publicly discussed last September found that SoVT CUD was too small and well served by cable to launch a network on its own.
A completed feasibility study must be submitted to the Vermont Department of Public Service before the state unlocks funding for business-plan preparation, the next phase of the district’s development. Rather than submit a bearish feasibility study, the district opted to await the results of the federal auction and to further explore partnership opportunities with neighboring districts.
Consolidated’s auction victory and plans to build fiber internet “do complicate things a little bit,” Kelley told the district’s board, because “fiber is something that you can’t compete with,” given the incumbent carrier’s economy of scale.
During the district’s next phase of development, while the consultants formulate the business plan, the district concurrently will need to identify a private partner to operate its future network and solidify a public-private agreement with that entity, according to Kelley.
Once the business plan and partnership are in place, the district can embark on fundraising, network construction and the pursuit of customers, Kelley said.
Consolidated has enacted public-private partnerships with local governments in New Hampshire, said Kelley, “and are open to doing similar things in Vermont with the CUDs,” of which there are currently nine.
In a partnership with Consolidated, the district would build and own infrastructure but contract with the provider to operate the network, Kelley said. The provider’s size and preexistent ownership of assets like poles and trucks would reduce costs and allow it to advance the project quickly.
“The question is, can you negotiate an agreement that’s acceptable to the CUD and to them and to all parties,” Kelley said.
Details that would need to be addressed in an agreement with Consolidated or another provider include how the provider would pay the district for the use of its infrastructure and what the network standards would be, according to the consultants’ presentation.
Kelley said the district for the time being should explore both the Deerfield Valley and Consolidated options.
Deerfield Valley’s governing board on Wednesday authorized the issuance of a request for proposals from potential partners, according to Jeff Such, a member of both that board and the SoVT CUD board.
“I think many CUDs across the state are eagerly awaiting that (RFP) because they’re curious about who’s going to respond and how many operators are going to want to come to Vermont and operate a network in these conditions,” Kelley said.
A memorandum of understanding between Deerfield Valley and SoVT CUD is “in the works,” according to Kelley. Such, the member of both boards, said that he expects the Deerfield Valley governing board to approve the MOU at a meeting in two weeks’ time.
Kelley urged the district’s board to keep an eye out for new funding opportunities. “We know that it’s a real priority for the (state) legislature to get broadband wall to wall in Vermont,” he said.
Eric Hatch, who represents Bennington on the district’s governing board, questioned the value for the district of a partnership with Consolidated.
“It sounds great for them, in the sense that we do a lot of the legwork that they otherwise would have to be doing themselves,” Hatch said. “So where would the benefit for us be, with our mission of universal deployment of fiber?”
Kelley said that partnering with Consolidated might prove to be the least expensive option for achieving the goal of universal deployment.
Monroe, the other member of the consultant team, said that under a deal between the town of Dublin, New Hampshire, which she has represented, and Consolidated, the latter essentially pays the town $8,000 per month to operate the town’s fiber network, which covers debt service on a bond issued for infrastructure in underserved areas, and picks up the cost of building fiber in areas not covered by the bond.
Both Kelley and Monroe recommended that members of the district’s board meet soon with Consolidated to begin exploring a potential deal.
A spokesperson for Consolidated, asked to comment on the possibility of a partnership with SoVT CUD, indicated an openness to collaboration.
“Consolidated Communications is committed and actively working to expand rural broadband,” Shannon Sullivan, corporate communications manager for the company, said in a statement. “Now, more than ever, it’s critical we ensure more residents and businesses are connected to reliable, high-speed Internet.”
“Our track record of partnering with public and private entities to innovatively deliver enhanced and increased broadband services is strong, and we are eager to collaborate to advance our commitment,” Sullivan said.
The SoVT CUD on Wednesday also unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Otter Creek Communications Union District, which represents towns in the Rutland area.
Tim Scoggins, who represents Shaftsbury and serves as chairman of the SoVT CUD board, said the agreement “is mostly about demonstrating cooperation” and allows for the parties to end it if circumstances change.
Such said that the MOUs with Otter Creek and Deerfield Valley “demonstrate to our prospective private sector partners” that the district has alternatives, “so we’re not entering (Consolidated) negotiations with our hands palm up.”