BENNINGTON — It took a couple of extra days for him to get here, but at 12:47 p.m. on Jan. 3, Dominic Mazza became Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s first baby of 2023.
Dominic, 5 pounds, 6.2 ounces and 17.5 inches long, was born a couple of weeks before his original projected due date via a successful Cesarean section. His arrival, however, was not without some theatrics. Not even two weeks ago, it appeared Dominic might end up being a Christmas baby.
“We almost thought he was going to have to make his appearance December 23, and then we had to drive home in that snowstorm,” said his mother, Pamela Coons, who was forced to head to SVMC the night of the hazardous weather that preceded the holiday weekend.
“That was fun, we had two cars, so I had to meet her up here from work,” added her fiancé, Tony Mazza.
As it turned out, of course, Dec. 23 was not the night the North Adams, Mass. couple would meet their son, and Mazza followed Coons the entire way for a particularly stressful drive home on the treacherous roads.
“I was up here all day watching him… we didn’t know if we were going to have to have him in the storm or not. I’m glad he waited and cooked a little longer. Definitely worth the wait,” Coons said with a smile, gazing down at her first child.
Dominic is Tony’s fourth child. The 1999 Mount Anthony graduate’s oldest is in college, so he’s already experienced every stage of raising a child.
“We planned this. We talked about it for about a year before we decided to go for it,” said the father, visibly happy to be starting the process again.
Coons was also ready to begin a new chapter with her healthy baby boy.
“I’m antsy to get home,” she said. “Really want to get home to our three dogs, and introduce (Dominic) to them. Get back into the swing of things and get settled with this new adventure.”
Coons and Mazza both were quick to mention the standard of care they received at SVMC, including the doctor who performed the C-section, Dr. Kimberley Sampson, and said they specifically chose SVMC as their provider months ago.
“They’ve been really great here,” said Mazza
“It’s been a very good experience… Dr. Sampson, she was wonderful,” Coons added emphatically.