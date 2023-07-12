BENNINGTON — An agreement integrating Southwestern Vermont Health Care into Dartmouth Health has been signed and approved, making the hospital and its affiliated care providers part of a multi-hospital system, and formally tying the knot in a decade-long working relationship.
The agreement [which is posted with this story at BenningtonBanner.com] envisions investment in growing SVMC’s cancer treatment, cardiovascular care and orthopedic care offerings, in addition to making the entities’ decade-long clinical and administrative affiliations permanent. It underscores guiding principles, including commitment to community health care needs; promoting community health and “high quality clinical outcomes;” and preserving “universal access to appropriate health care services for all in need, regardless of ability to pay.” Leaders at both hospital believe it will continue to ease physician recruitment at SVMC as well.
“This is a monumental achievement for our organization,” President and CEO Tom Dee said in a news release. “The Board of Trustees had the vision and foresight to help the long-term sustainability of SVMC through its integration and affiliation with Dartmouth Health. The patients of our regional communities will benefit significantly from the intellectual capital and system strength of Dartmouth Health. Our two organizations have enjoyed a longstanding relationship for over a decade, providing exceptional care to our communities. It’s only going to get better.”
The agreement also delegates significant final authority for policy and financial decisions to Dartmouth Health’s Board of Trustees.
Most significantly, the Dartmouth Health board retains final approval of SVHC’s operational and capital budgets, final say on the makeup of SVHC’s board of trustees – including the power to initiate the removal of a board member – and the last word on hiring a chief executive. It also provides that SVHC will pay a regular assessment into the system, and that unrestricted gifts to the hospital, which Dee says are a small percentage of gifts as a whole, "will be used for benefit of the service area."
The integration marks a significant step for SVHC, which was founded as Putnam Memorial Hospital in 1918 with money donated by Henry W. Putnam and Henry W. Putnam, Jr. The hospital is presently undertaking a $28 million rebuild of its emergency room, and has plans to expand its cancer center.
SVHC also operates clinics in Manchester, Pownal and Wilmington, a family primary care practice in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., a rehabilitation facility in Bennington, orthopedics practices in Bennington and Williamstown, Mass., and a clinic at the base of Mount Snow in Dover. Earlier this year, SVHC announced the sale of the former Southern Vermont College campus to a resort developer.
The agreement, which was to have been presented at a news conference and employee event on Wednesday at SVMC – that was canceled due to the flooding that devastated much of Vermont – sets forth the potential benefits of linking Bennington County’s largest employer, with 1,400 employees, with the health system that operates Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H.
The two sides entered into a non-binding letter of intent in 2015, but suspended negotiations in 2018.
“We actually got very close to doing integration agreements previously,” said Dartmouth Health President and CEO Dr. Joanne M. Conroy, an anesthesiologist by training. She said talks progressed and were paused twice before the current agreement was approved.
"Rural health systems like ours are experiencing greater economic challenges than ever before, between a significant healthcare labor shortage, the high cost of contract labor, delayed hospital discharges due to staffing shortages at post-acute care facilities, [and] rising demand for services and a growing ledger of uncompensated care. We know we can’t solve these problems alone, but working together we are stronger,” Conroy said.
EXISTING PARTNERSHIP
Dartmouth Health and SVHC have worked together since 2012, when a formal affiliation agreement formed Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians, a multi-specialty physicians group that provides medical services exclusively to the 99-bed hospital. Its providers offer more than 20 primary and specialty care practices to patients in Southern Vermont, eastern New York, and northern Berkshire County, Mass.
Both Dee and Conroy are optimistic about the arrangement. In separate interviews with the Banner, they said the two entities are in close alignment on their mission, having worked together closely for more than a decade. They believe that integration will encourage SVMC’s growth and help recruit staff.
They also said the reserve powers laid out in the agreement are guardrails that allow for local control while providing safeguards for the system.
“We've gotten to know each other very well. We know their services, they know ours. And we've been moving towards this closer level of collaboration and integration. And so I think it's been a natural transition for us,” Dee said. “If you look at the research, tighter affiliations bear more fruit than ones that are loose.”
“We're both in the right position to come together. And it's aligned with both of our strategies. We've got 11 years of working together, so there aren't a lot of surprises,” Conroy said. “And we've actually done our due diligence on each other at least three times. So I think there's very little that we don't already know about each other, and that's going to make integration a lot easier.”
Why now?
“First of all, they're an incredibly high quality organization. They feel like the type of organization we want to have join our system,” Conroy said. “The second thing is their leadership and their leadership values are really aligned with ours. So we often think the same way and we think about growing the same way and we have a lot of similar priorities, which is really working with the community, focusing on our patients, and creating the best environment we can for our employees, especially given the workforce environment.”
FINANCIAL CHALLENGES
The integration comes as the entire healthcare industry has been dealing with financial challenges — some predating the COVID pandemic, and others exacerbated by it. Last month, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, which has deep ties to the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College, announced it would lay off 75 workers and leave another 100 positions unfilled.
“Literally every hospital across the country is going through challenging times, especially the academic centers,” Dee said. "Dartmouth has felt it too. I think they're kind of in the middle of the pack in terms of the academic centers of health and how well they've done, but clearly they have a plan to get back to stability – and stability for them is anywhere from a 2-to-4 percent margin. They're on track to get there.”
As for SVHC’s financial picture, “We've had the longest streak of hospitals in Vermont for being in the black 13 straight years,” Dee said. “This year, we're in the red for the first time, but we have a plan to get back into a balanced, positive position and we think in 2024 we will be there.”
In its proposed fiscal 2024 budget filed with the Green Mountain Care Board, SVMC projected an operating loss of $4.9 million for fiscal 2023 and an expected operating revenue gain of $2.06 million for Fiscal 2024, which started July 1. It cited the agreement with Dartmouth Health as a reason for the projected turnaround.
"Working with [Dartmouth Health], management has incorporated significant savings in especially supply costs in the budget. Integration activities with the clinical staff will enable the Hospital to improve access and reduce out migration in FY 2024 and into the future," SVMC said in its budget presentation to the board.
Conroy also said academic hospitals such as Dartmouth are “really struggling with not only the increase in costs that are not matched by the increase in government payer reimbursement, but also, workforce shortages and inflation that has an impact on the cost of all of our drivers and our supplies. So we're not alone.”
“However, the last four months we have had month by month improvement, and basically we kind of lifted the nose of the plane,” she said. “We set a goal for ourselves to identify a certain amount of savings starting this fiscal year and we achieved all of those and more. So we actually feel pretty confident we're on the right trajectory.”
As for the layoffs and unfilled positions, Conroy said the hospital had to review its staffing, determine where it was “too leadership heavy’ and prioritize mission-critical positions.
“I don't believe any of this is going to affect the integration, we feel pretty confident of how we're launching into our fiscal year 2024 … So we're pretty confident that we're on the right path.”
RESERVE POWERS
As for the reserve powers granted the Dartmouth Health board, Dee said they are standard in such an agreement.
"Dartmouth Health delegates a great deal of operational authority to local boards [of trustees]. But ultimately under a system - and that's what this is - you have to have authority that rests with the system board,” Dee said.
“They expect each hospital and hospital board to run their hospitals,” he said. The reserve powers “are there for unification of budgets and services. It’s very, very, very common.”
"We give [member hospitals] a lot of leeway to make the decisions that they feel they need to make," Conroy said. In the case of a hospital not being able to solve its budget or staffing problems on its own, the system steps in, she said.
"There are times when no matter what you do, you've got difficult situations and they're not easily solved by yourself. That's really when it's important to be part of a system sure because we're the people that do that and sweep in with extra resources when you need it."