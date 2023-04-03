Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 41F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 41F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.