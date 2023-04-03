MANCHESTER — The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with presenting sponsor Berkshire Bank, will host the second annual Women In Leadership Luncheon at the Inn at Manchester Celebration Barn from noon to 2 p.m. on May 17.
The Chamber is inviting women from around the region to take part in conversations on careers and leadership. Attendees will learn how successful women advanced and built their careers with confidence, what inspires them, the challenges they faced along the way, and how they have played a big role in their businesses, organizations and communities.
The luncheon aims to not only celebrate and encourage women leaders in the Southwestern Vermont region, but to also create life-long connections, partnerships and friendships with those in attendance. Lunch will be provided by Zoey’s Deli and Bakery and the Chamber staff and Board of Directors.
Lori Kiely, the Vermont regional president of Berkshire Bank, will welcome the group of business, nonprofit and community leaders. Ashley Austin, a new co-owner of the Northshire Bookstore and chief executive officer of ALG Brands, will give the keynote address.
ALG specializes in intellectual property rights management for iconic musicians, entertainers and artist estates. Since launching the company in 2013, Austin has built her professional brand on a philosophy of integrity and an unyielding respect for artistry. Her client roster includes legends such as Daryl Hall & John Oates, Iggy Pop, Bootsy Collins, The Blues Brothers and the estates of Sam Cooke, John Belushi and Dean Martin.
During her 20-year career in the music business, Austin has had the privilege of working on behalf of iconic entertainers including Michael Jackson, The Doors, Janis Joplin, Rick James and more.
Austin and her husband Scott have called Manchester their home since 2017. She and her sisters Cathleen and Nicole Ihasz acquired the Northshire Bookstore in 2022, taking over management and operations of the store’s locations in Manchester and Saratoga Springs, N.Y., along with its robust e-commerce business at northshire.com.
“Providing women with opportunities for financial, physical and emotional wellness is a priority of Berkshire Bank, so we are pleased to welcome Ashley Austin as our keynote speaker and to help make this gathering possible again this year,” Kiely said in an announcement. “We thank the Southwestern Vermont Chamber for bringing us together to learn, connect, and support one another.”
Presented at the conclusion of the luncheon the Chamber and Berkshire Bank will hand out the Woman of the Year award to a woman in 2023 for her outstanding leadership and service to her organization, community and career; Susan Plaisance of Vermont News & Media was the 2022 recipient.
The partners will also hand out the Young Woman in Leadership award to a young woman between the ages of 21 and 40 for outstanding leadership and service and who is seen by her peers as a woman on the rise. Kaiya Kirk of couch + cork was the 2022 recipient.
The final award handed out is the Lifetime Achievement award to a woman who, throughout her lifetime, has made outstanding business/nonprofit leadership contributions to her community, while inspiring other women through mentorship and support. Carolyn Blitz of Old Mill Road Publishing received this award in 2022.
To nominate a woman for any of these awards visit SWVTChamber.com/WomenLuncheon.
“The inaugural luncheon was overwhelming in all the right ways,” Matt Harrington, executive director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber, said in the announcement. “We had a sellout crowd of 80 attendees well before the week of the luncheon."
The inaugural event was held at The Wilson House in East Dorset.
"We have moved the luncheon to provide a larger space and make sure more attendees can join. We are happy to continue to support women-led organizations as hosts; this year we are pleased to partner with Gabby Maggiotto, co-owner of The Inn at Manchester for this event," Harrington said.
The emotional uplift experienced by attendees at least year's inaugural event was "a welcomed surprise," Harrington said.
"We knew this needed to be done for the many women leaders in the region, but the gathering of women, the powerful keynote given by [Bennington College President] Laura Walker last year, and the connections made really hit home," Harrington said. "We continue this luncheon tradition because we believe that as a chamber we need to lead and highlight ongoing accomplishments of women leaders in this region and beyond.”
Limited tickets are available at SWVTChamber.com/WomenLuncheon.