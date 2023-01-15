BENNINGTON — The elementary school board met this week and gave new details about what is happening to the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union’s old building on Beech Street.
The update was given during superintendent James Culkeen’s report at the Jan. 10 Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District board meeting.
The former SVSU central office on Beech St. has been repainted and recarpeted to prepare for the building’s new use as a treatment facility for elementary school students.
Director of Student Services Kate Abbott gave an overview of the facility’s purpose. She said a handful of students have “significant trauma” or mental health challenges that they are working through.
When these challenges impact the student’s learning or the education of other students around them, they will be able to go to the Beech St. location for counseling without impeding the student’s education.
Students will continue to learn while working through their clinical assessments. Abbott said the facility should “stabilize them” so the student can return to their school or to get further treatment.
There is already one student utilizing the new facility. “It’s been a very positive slow start,” said Abbott. Culkeen said, “It’s a start. It’s a great start.”
Three staff members will be assigned to the building, and there are 15 students who will benefit from this facility, Culkeen said.
While the details are still being finalized as the project settles, Culkeen said the elementary school in North Bennington can utilize the facility. He also mentioned that Arlington and Sandgate elementary schools can probably utilize the program using a tuition structure.
It all comes down to what is best for that individual student, Culkeen said.
“This is an intervention that we have needed,” said Culkeen. The alternative solutions are out of district, are expensive, and require a lot of travel for the student, he explained,
Offering the services in the district will make the transition back to their primary school easier, he said.
Chair of the SVUESD Christopher Murphy said he’s “excited to have this support as part of the menu of supports for our students.”
Culkeen said he will come back to the board after budget season to explain the finances of the project.
Some members of the public were present at the meeting and asked questions about staffing and other details about the facility. Murphy and Culkeen decided to keep those details confidential in order to not identify the single student who is in the program.