BENNINGTON — The raising of a Pride flag at the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union’s central office is a powerful statement, but just the start of efforts to highlight equity and inclusivity within the district and its schools, speakers said Wednesday before the rainbow-colored flag was raised in a brief afternoon ceremony.
“My hope is that in this simple symbol the LGBTQ+, staff and students know they have the support of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, because they unequivocally do,” Superintendent James Culkeen said. “The theme for the SVSU this year is equity. We are committed to acting on that. And this is just the beginning. It’s the raising of a symbol. But we don’t stop there.”
Speaking last, Culkeen thanked the speakers ahead of him for telling their stories.
“If had any doubt we should be here today it ended with the previous speakers,” he added.
Jennifer Culkeen, who is married to James Culkeen and serves as Superintendent of Erving (Mass.) School Union No. 28, read remarks by Brady Hudson, a Mount Anthony Union High School senior who could not attend the flag-raising due to illness.
Hudson said as the world is changing in accepting LBGTQ+ people, “the kids of the district need as much support as they can get. Yes, to someone who does seem to care much, this may just look like a colorful flag. But to the students who are struggling with who they are, this is a very important moment.”
“This flag shows students that in this district they are accepted for who they are. That in this district they can be who they want to be without any shame in it,” Hudson wrote.
Hudson said when he was in middle school, he constantly “had this feeling like I was weird or an outsider because I never really fit in with the ‘boys.’ This was a lonely feeling because I was too young to understand that I did not need to fit in with the boys to be happy. I just needed to be me. Now that these students will hear about and see this flag, it gives them a feeling of acceptance, it lets them know that they are not alone through the journey of sexuality and gender.”
Jess Bouchard, the board president of Queer Connect’s board of directors, said she became a teacher because she wanted to be “the kind of teacher I needed” when she was the only out gay student in her school.
“Raising the flag tells a story. The story I recognize is inclusion, support, leadership, validation, allyship and for me, celebration. That SVSU believes in intersectionality and it matters.”
Katie West, the SVSU’s public information coordinator, said she preferred to work behind the scenes to keep families informed and connected, and to highlight the schools’ efforts. But as a proud lesbian, she felt “seen and supported” when asked by Culkeen to organize the flag-raising and plan the event.
“By Superintendent Culkeen embracing our year of equity, saying that all LGBTQ members of our school community have the support of the SVSU, I feel encouraged and eager for real change to happen here,” West said. “The inclusivity we are promoting here today and always is one of intersectionality. Our trans and gender non-conforming community members are just as welcome here, as are people of color. Inclusivity and equity are nothing without true intersectionality.”