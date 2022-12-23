BENNINGTON — Want to know what's going on inside the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union? Head over to Spotify.
SVSU Public Information Coordinator Katie West creates a monthly newsletter for the entire Supervisory Union and her goal is to make that information as accessible as possible.
“When we make things more accessible, we want to make them accessible to people through various means,” said SVSU Equity Coordinator Jonathan Phipps.
West took that to heart. The newsletter is available in a PDF version, plain text version, in hard copies at the SVSU Central Office and Bennington Free Library — and now on the “SVSU Monthly Podcast.”
So far, two episodes have been released on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube. The podcast comes out on the third Friday of the month, and the next one will come out on Jan. 20. Each episode is less than a half an hour long, but the time varies depending on the length of the newsletter.
“The podcast part is, I feel, huge,” said West. Having an audio version of the newsletter will make it accessible to those with literacy issues, who are visually impaired or who have learning disabilities, such as dyslexia.
Listeners will get all the same information as those who have the written version.
At some points in the podcast, listeners could be redirected to the SVSU’s website for more information, because the written version of the newsletter includes a link with more information. While this might sound like an accessibility barrier, all webpages on the Supervisory Union’s website were created with accessibility in mind.
“When I first got into this job, a big part of the reason I got hired was for accessible communications,” said West. When she started working, the SVSU was creating a new website, and the website vendor was specifically chosen for its focus on accessible communications.
There is a widget on the website that allows for Google Translate compatibility, all images have alternate text, and web pages will work with screen reader programs.
The plain text version of the newsletter also will work with a screen reader, but the podcast is a bit more user-friendly. Instead of listening to a robot voice reading the information, West and other members of the SVSU team will read the information in a more conversational and personable tone.
The podcast also makes the newsletter more accessible to the busy parent. It’s easier to play a podcast while cooking dinner than it is to sit down and read a five-page newsletter.
Starting in January, families could be hearing directly from West or Nick Charest, SVSU’s education technology integrationist.
They will be going through the Supervisory Union's information systems, looking for invalid phone numbers or emails on the contact list. They’ll spend hours checking each family’s information to ensure everyone is receiving important information from the Supervisory Union.
Any family who hasn’t been receiving alerts can contact their school’s front office to update their information if they don’t want to wait for West or Charest to reach out.