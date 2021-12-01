flood

CAROLINE BONNIVIER — BENNINGTON BANNER Tim Payne and Michael Lawler overlook the atrium near the Southwest Tech entrance on Tuesday.

 Caroline Bonnivier
BENNINGTON — Southwest Tech students will be back on campus Thursday, following three days away because of extensive flooding from a pair of heating system leaks. 

Classes will resume as scheduled, though some will be held in different locations because of damage, Nicole Sauer, the district's educational and community outreach coordinator, said Wednesday.

Workers have spent the past four days drying out classrooms and offices and discarding water-damaged ceiling tiles and flooring. ServPro of Bennington and Rutland Counties was retained by the vocational district to help the cleanup.

Despite the extensive damage, "We have such amazing leadership and staff in the building that we were able to get this under wraps as quickly and as safely as possible," Sauer said.

The 27-year-old Tech Center, next to Mount Anthony Union High School, has been off limits to students since Monday. The flooding also resulted in MAU canceling classes Monday and Tuesday, as an electrical problem connected to the flooding left the fire suppression system for both buildings inoperative. MAU students were back in class Wednesday.   

The floods were caused by copper heating coils bursting in the school office Sunday, and in a second-floor classroom  Monday. The cause of those breaks remains under investigation.

The school, formerly known as the Southwest Vermont Career Development Center, offers classes and training in 14 subject areas, including automotive and manufacturing technology, business, medical professions, building trades, culinary arts and law enforcement. 

About 400 high school students attend Southwest Tech, mostly from the MAU district. 

Greg Sukiennik covers government and politics for Vermont News & Media. Reach him at gsukiennik@benningtonbanner.com.

Greg Sukiennik has worked at all three Vermont News & Media newspapers and was their managing editor from 2017-19. He previously worked for ESPN.com, for the AP in Boston, and at The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, Mass.

