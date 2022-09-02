BENNINGTON — The Southwest Tech district has begun the school year with a superintendent/director who resides in California. The Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District board reviewed and approved of Michael Lawler’s move to the West Coast, which took place over the summer.
In June, the board voted unanimously to amend his contract to allow Lawler to work remotely except for 10 days each month.
HYBRID FORMAT
Lawler, who has been in the position for 10 years and with the district for 22 years, said Thursday that he proposed the change after informing the board in the spring that he would be moving for personal reasons.
“For personal and private family reasons, I have relocated out of the area,” he said Thursday in a written response to an inquiry from the Banner. “The regional governing board unanimously approved a hybrid work arrangement for this school year.”
He added, “I feel very confident that the plan is going to work. ... We have all the technology in place, and I can blame, or thank, COVID partly for that.”
The district “operated very efficiently for two years” as the pandemic prevented many in-person meetings and aspects of educational programs everywhere, Lawler said.
Under the hybrid plan, Lawler said he will cover all his travel expenses to and from his home in California.
THROUGH JUNE
Board Chairman Kenneth Swierad said this week that Lawler’s current contract runs through June, and the situation will be formally reviewed in January and informally as the school year rolls out.
Although it may be unusual, Swierad said the board considered several factors, such as the outstanding job Lawler has done leading the career center and its programs, as well as the fact a third of the superintendent positions around the state are unfilled at this time.
Swierad said Lawler is one of the best superintendents he has known or worked with in more than 50 years of involvement with school districts, here and in Berkshire County, Mass.
“Honestly, this guy here is really top notch,” Swierad said, adding, “We have a lot of pride in the superintendent. He does a good job and we don’t want to lose him.”
Swierad said the arrangement will be evaluated in January “to see what’s going on and how the program works.”
There is also an assistant superintendent, Swierad said, and another person certified to work as a superintendent.
He said Lawler’s salary of $132,216 will remain the same while he works under the hybrid system of working remotely and part-time in person.
NEW SCHOOL YEAR
The superintendent is in the area this week for the opening of the school year.
“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” he said. “There is something magical about the start of the year, and the fun and the chaos and all the things that go with it. I always say, in this profession, you get to reset every year.”
Lawler said another factor the board considered was that Southwest Tech and the Career Development Center in Bennington are well suited to accommodate employees working remotely — and the district had ample opportunity to develop its communication networks during the pandemic.
“As a 21st Century Technical Center, I applaud the board for their progressive and forward-thinking approach to continued management of the center, while still maintaining consistency in leadership, vision and operations,” he said in the written statement. “With the prevalence and advancement of technologies thrust into the forefront during the pandemic, we were all forced to learn new ways of communications, some of which have streamlined our efficiency and ability to collaborate with colleagues statewide.”
VOTE IN JUNE
While the board voted in a public meeting on the change, the agenda for the 10 a.m. meeting on June 6 refers only to an executive session for “contracts and labor relations with employees,” and says there would be an action item to vote on.
The short meeting was recorded by CAT-TV and can be found in the local cable network’s video archives.
Following the closed session, board member Leon Johnson proposed that “we modify the superintendent/director’s contract for the next school year for a hybrid and Zoom meeting system for the board’s approval.”
There was no further discussion prior to a unanimous vote to approve the motion.
Lawler said Thursday there was no attempt to hide details of the new format. He said he has “been very transparent” with the board, “and they were very transparent about their vote in public unanimously to allow this.”
Faculty and staff were made aware of the change in June, Lawler said, adding, “No one is trying to hide anything, that’s for sure.”
He said he has received strong support from staff and board members while working under the hybrid format.