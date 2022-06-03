BENNINGTON — Dozens of Southwest Tech students were honored Thursday evening at the school’s 2021-22 Annual Awards Ceremony, held at the historic Park McCullough House.
Students from several programs were recognized for their dedication and hard work over the past year.
Mike Cutler was the opening speaker. He described his full circle transition from being a student at Southwest Tech to now sitting on the board. He took part in the theater arts and video production programs. He said the video production program “changed what I wanted to do as a career.”
He is also the production manager at CAT-TV and a freelance photographer and videographer. His advice for the students was to “never stop learning” and for them to stay up to date with changes in their respective industries.
Scholarships were then handed out to select students.
Landon Davis was awarded the Andrews Brothers Foundation Scholarship that honors the sons Rebecca and Al Andrews, lost to ALS. The Kelly Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship was presented to Terence Bolio and Caleb Wiegers. Both students were nominated by their teachers for their “creativity and determination,” said presenter Dr. Jacqueline Kelly.
Devin Calef won The Abbey Group Scholarship for his dedication to the culinary arts. The Helen Moutos-Sanders Scholarship was awarded to Alexis Harrington for demonstrating a “strong interest” in a health care career. Presenter Wendy Klein said, “she is a star.”
The Childcare Scholarship was awarded to Jennifer Coonradt for her academic achievement of maintaining an A average while holding down two jobs and participating in extracurricular activities. Gabe Luce was given the Terry Ehrich Memorial Scholarship for automotive tech.
The Town Fair Tire Foundation Scholarship was awarded to four students to provide them with resources and tools for their career. The winners were Ben McLaughlin, Sierra Brown, Logan LaChance and Gabe Luce.
The Robert Scanlon Scholarship was given to Samuel Blackman for his desire to make a “positive change and difference in this world,” said presenter David Silver. Jason Perkins will have his name memorialized on a plaque in Southwest Tech for being this year's recipient of the Matthew Hoag Memorial Scholarship.
The Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship was awarded to Eric Whitman for his scholastic excellence. The William H. Burrington and Bennington County Farm Bureau Scholarship has been around since 1962 for agriculture and environmental science students. This year, Eric Whitman was the recipient.
The final scholarship of the night, the AFSCME Local No. 490 Town of Bennington Public Works Scholarship was awarded to Landon Davis for his public work in building trades.
Special Recognition Awards and Technical Excellence Awards were then given to students in attendance.
Special Recognition Awards: Benjamin Krawczyk, automotive tech; Cadence Bartholdi, human services; Carl Lavallee, Forestry; Devin Hogan, Video &TV; Erinn Jennings, Medical Professions; Gabe Luce, automotive tech; Morgan Song, graphic design; Ronan O’Brien, building trades; Skyler Moxley, video and TV; Sophia Kipp, culinary arts; Taylor Grogan, human services; Timothy Johnson, forestry; Sukeigh Sukiennik, accounting.
Technical Excellence Awards: Alexis Harrington, medical professions; Anja Wellspeak, culinary arts; Anna Hogan, graphic arts; Carson Herzfeld, law enforcement; Carter King, law enforcement; Dakota Davis, medical professions; Devin Calef, culinary arts; Emma Lewis-Tifft, cosmetology; Eric Whitman, building trades; Jennifer Coonradt, human services; Kooper Potter, building trades; Landon Davis, building trades; Payton Santarcangelo, medical professions.
The Superintendent’s Award was granted to Emma Lewis-Tifft for her work in the cosmetology program. Superintendent Michael Lawler said she “overcame adversity” and showed that she will be a “lifelong learner.”
Lawler said this awards ceremony was important because it’s a “reminder of the work we do.”