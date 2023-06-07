BENNINGTON — The Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District said farewell to graduating seniors and welcomed new members Tuesday night at its annual awards celebration at the Bennington Monument Arts and Cultural Center.
Numerous awards and scholarships were handed out to several graduating high school students specializing in such diverse fields as forestry, health sciences, cosmetology, manufacturing, art, and skilled trades. Those students receiving awards, many of whom will go on to college and technical careers, highlighted the changing-of-the-guard ceremonies at the special district’s annual event.
Scholarships included memorial awards named after former students, including the Andrews Brothers Foundation, a charitable organization honoring the brothers' brave fight against ALS. Both brothers attended Southwest Tech and started careers taught at the school. Other scholarships included monetary awards from the Tom Jacobs Memorial Scholarship, in honor of the Bennington attorney and local leader who passed in 2020, and through organizations such as the Rotary, the Bennington County Farm Bureau, and the Town of Bennington Public Works.
One scholarship, the Tyler Rose Memorial Scholarship, in honor of former forestry student Tyler Rose, was presented by Tyler’s 5-year-old daughter, Madalyn Rose, who handed the award to Arlington Memorial High School student Andris Petry onstage to the delight of the attending crowd of friends and families of the graduates.
Mount Anthony Union High School student Jordan McIntyre won numerous awards and scholarships in several categories, including manufacturing technology and medical professions. She also won the prestigious Superintendent Award for excellence. McIntyre will be moving on to college and a career as a medical technician. She recently interviewed at Dartmouth College for their two-year program.
“It feels really nice to be recognized for all the hard work,” McIntyre said after the ceremony. “Southwest Tech helped me figure out what I was going to do. I am very grateful.”
Southwest Tech serves high school students as a parallel district from Bennington County, as well as adjacent New York and Massachusetts. It offers technical education programs for those in high school and adults in such diverse fields as computer and office technologies, professional skills, transportation, and several other disciplines. The school gives students the opportunity to explore careers well before deciding on a college or career path. Students come for part of their high school day, and many courses offer college credit or specialized credentials in their chosen field of study. There is no cost for students in the program.
“We are the best-hidden gem that Bennington County has to offer,” said Michael Lawler, superintendent and director at Southwest Tech. “These kids want to be here, and they are all amazing. This is my favorite day of the year.”
Southwest Tech is open to all area high school students. For more information, visit https://www.svcdc.org/ or call 802-447-0220.