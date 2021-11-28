BENNINGTON — Southwest Regional Technical School will be closed on Monday due to a burst heating pipe along with water damage.
Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.
BENNINGTON — Southwest Regional Technical School will be closed on Monday due to a burst heating pipe along with water damage.
Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.