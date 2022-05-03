BENNINGTON — Southshire towns are gearing for the annual Vermont Green Up Day roadside cleanup, which originated in the state in 1970.
This year, Green Up Day will be held on Saturday, with volunteers organizing the work in their towns.
Last year, some 22,000 volunteers around the state collected 418 tons of roadside litter.
Information for how to participate in Southshire towns is included below:
In Bennington and North Bennington, people should call the Town Office to register at 802-442-1037 and let organizers know where they want to collect trash, how many trash bags they want and where the bags will be left for town crews to pick up. Green Up bags are available at Bennington Subaru. Refreshments will be provided for volunteers.
In Pownal, pick up bags at the town clerk’s office or Transfer Station. Drop off full bags at the transfer station on Maple Grove Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Green Up Day.
In Shaftsbury, Green Up bags are available at the Town Office, Cole Hall and 61 Buck Road. Bring full bags to the Town Office dumpster on Green Up Day or the town landfill, or leave bags along roadsides.
In Arlington, trash bags will be available at the town clerk’s office. Leave full bags along roadsides for pickup.
In Woodford, Green Up bags are available at the town clerk’s office. Leave full bags along roadsides.
In Stamford, volunteers should meet at the Stamford Elementary School, beginning at 8:30 a.m., for instructions and to pick up trash bags and gloves.
In Readsboro, Green Up bags will be available at the village gazebo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Green Up Day. Refreshments will be provided by the American Legion. Tell Jody Berard-Kemp where you will be cleaning up, and she will make sure the bags get picked up.
In Searsburg, Green Up bags are available at town clerk’s office. Leave full bags along roadsides.