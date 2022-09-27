MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced multiple millions of dollars distributed through the tax credit program to the state’s downtowns.
The governor held a news conference at the St. Albans Customs House & Post Office on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the 49 projects that were funded by the state’s Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit Program. Scott said the program doled out about $4 million dollars, but the investment should help generate more than $95 million in “building improvements and public infrastructure around the state.”
“Our downtowns and village centers are the lifeblood of our communities, and supporting them, in every corner of our state, is key to growing our economy and creating new opportunities for Vermonters,” said Scott.
Both Bennington and Windham county projects received funding from this tax credit program. The applications for the credit were open to commercial buildings and nonprofit-owned buildings that are over 30 years old and are in the designated downtown or village centers, according to the state’s website.
Together, the two counties received over $300,000 in tax credits.
BENNINGTON COUNTY
The Watkins House in Arlington on Route 7A was awarded $50,867 to transform the house into a community gathering space that will hold art exhibitions and feature co-working areas. The tax credit will assist with building code upgrades and work on the facade. The project will cost $137,466.
The Arlington Common, which is also on Route 7A in Arlington, received $42,903, and the total cost of the project is $145,185. A nonprofit community group, The Arlington Common, will use the tax credit to upgrade the building to change it from a 1970s Catholic parish hall to a fitness center.
The new Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union was awarded $81,500 to continue the renovation of its new office building on North Street in Bennington. SVSU will use the money to install a sprinkler system, improve the building and make Americans with Disabilities Act-related improvements. The total cost of the project is $650,000.
Also on North Street in Bennington, the historic Squire House was granted $85,296 out of the $1,655,655 needed to transform offices into transitional housing for women and children.
WINDHAM COUNTY
The Brown Block on Canal Street in Bellows Falls received $42,235, exactly half the amount of money needed for that project. The money will help bring the building up to code and install a sprinkler system. The owner of the property intends to create two apartment units on the third floor.
The Square in Bellows Falls also received half of its project costs at $50,000. The three-story commercial holding will use the money to add a sprinkler system that will allow the vacant third floor to be used.
The Inn in Dover Road in South Newfane was granted $23,270 for major exterior repairs. The inn came into new ownership, and it will start hosting retreats that are aimed at students. The project cost will be $93,079.
A historic home on Route 30 in Townshend holds four apartments, and the building will be repaired and painted with the $7,078 announced for the project Tuesday. The total project will cost $28,312.
“This kind of investment improves our quality of life, grows our economy, and helps make Vermont an even better place to live, work and play,” said Scott.