It's been nearly 10 years since Tropical Storm Irene swept across New England, devastating many parts of Vermont with up to 13 inches of rain in 24 hours in some locations.
With that memory fresh in mind, and with the ground saturated with rainfall over the past 30 days, people are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Henri, gaining strength off the coast of the southeast United States.
The National Weather Service predicts Henri will strengthen to a hurricane as it travels north.
If Henri strikes Southeast New England as a hurricane this weekend, it will be the first direct hurricane landfall in New England since Bob in 1991.
Henri's effects will be felt as early as Sunday, lasting through Monday, the weather service reports.
While its path is uncertain at this time, the National Weather Service predicts the eye of the storm will make landfall at the eastern tip of Long Island and along the border of Rhode Island and Connecticut. Rainfall could be as much as between 4 and 6 inches south of Boston, two to four inches across most of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire, and 1 to 2 inches in the Connecticut River Valley.
Coastal areas from Long Island to Cape Cod are preparing for coastal surges, as well.
Tom Kines, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, said after Henri makes landfall, it's expected to swing northeast along the Maine coast before heading back out to sea.
"At the present time, it appears the worst of Henri will stay well to the east of your area," he said Friday.
If Henri reaches Category 1 status, wind gusts could reach up to 75 mph. But in the Connecticut River Valley, gusts should be between 40 and 45 mph, said Kines.
"If, by chance, Henri tracks farther west, maybe moving across central Long Island and into central Connecticut, that could pose problems in terms of heavy, flooding rains and strong and gusty winds," he said.
But if as predicted, the heavy part of the storm will track along Providence, R.I., and Boston.
"They're going to get a lot of nasty weather with a lot of damage," said Kines. "The storm surge will also probably cause some damage."
The hurricane season usually starts in June and can stretch through November, he said.
"But once Henri passes through, there's nothing on the immediate horizon," said Kines. "We are keeping an eye on systems forming off the coast of Africa, but at the present time, we don't see anything ramping up."
Kines did note that September is peak hurricane season.
He said it's too early to predict what this winter might bring, except, "I predict it will get colder."
To sign up for weather alerts, visit vem.vermont.gov/vtalert.
To sign up for weather alerts in New Hampshire, visit readynh.gov.
To prepare for adverse weather conditions, the Vermont Emergency Management agency recommends you take several steps to protect you and your loved ones.
They include having an emergency kit with enough food, water and medicine for everyone in your household for a minimum of three days, and don’t forget the needs of your pets; have contact information, know your evacuation route or alternative location, and a plan of action for emergencies; monitor local radio or television for official emergency information and instructions; tie down or bring in any objects that could be blown around by winds; and in the event of gusty winds, stay away from windows and glass doors and secure and brace external doors.