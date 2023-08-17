BENNINGTON — It’s no secret that Bennington County is a hot location in terms of the national real estate scene. If any further evidence was needed, some of those fortunate enough to have come into some money are eyeing the region for their new home.
On Friday night at 9 p.m., Home & Garden Television (HGTV) will be featuring three homes in Southern Vermont on an episode of “My Lottery Dream Home,” including one particularly interesting one from Maple Leaf Realty’s listings.
To scout out potential properties for the Vermont episode, the HGTV production team contacted Lilli West-Williams, owner of Maple Leaf Realty, for places to start. West-Williams was putting her own Arlington home on the market, and included it on the list.
Evidently, West-Williams has impeccable taste, as the network chose her home that sits on over 100 acres, along with properties in Londonderry and Manchester.
“They called me on a couple of my listings, and then they ended up choosing my actual house,” explained West-Williams. “So that was kind of cool."
West-Williams said she enjoyed being part of the experience and helping the very friendly production team out with prepping the house and recommendations for lunch when they were here for filming in April.
“It was a lot of fun to meet a television star right here in our area,” she said of the show’s host, David Bromstad. “A lot of people really like him. He’s just a fun guy.”
“It was funny because he was like, ‘I think I might want to buy this. This is a great property,’” she continued with a laugh. “I was thinking, wouldn't it be crazy if I sold my house to the star of the show?”
The show, now in its 14th season, follows Bromstad taking lottery winners to three different homes within their region of choice. In classic HGTV format, the prospective buyers weigh the pros and cons and come to a decision on which will be their new home.
“Whether they win hundreds of thousands or hundreds of millions, lucky lottery winners everywhere are jumping headfirst into the real estate market,” says a description of the show on the HGTV website. “Will they spend all their winnings on an extravagant mansion or settle for a humble sound investment?”
The description of the episode, titled “Anything You Want in Vermont,” will follow a Long Island couple who recently acquired a family inheritance and are looking to make the move to Vermont.
“David steps in and finds character-filled homes full of variety and charm in the breathtaking mountain landscape,” the website says.
So did the couple choose West-Williams’ home? She is sworn to secrecy on the matter until 9 p.m. Friday evening.
“I think you’ve just got to watch the show and find out which home the lottery winners picked,” she said.