The Fourth Annual Southern Vermont Economy Summit: Reconnect will be held virtually May 12-14, 2021. The program will be hosted at www.SoVermontZone.com, with registration opening in March.
“Like many organizations we had to cancel our biggest annual event, the 2020 Summit, due to COVID19. We did not want to go another year without bringing our community together around issues of economic and community development, especially given the post-pandemic recovery which lies ahead,” the organization said in a release.
The Summit will be offered on a virtual platform over three days and provide education and networking opportunities.
Keynotes: The Summit will feature keynote speakers who will focus on the region’s economic recovery from the pandemic by looking at business trends, the critical role of demographics and diversity in economic health, and models for communities to revitalize themselves.
Workshops: Workshop sessions will focus on small business development, community development, and a New-to-Vermont lunch series. Additionally, one session will focus on young professionals and the future of Southern Vermont’s economy.
“The Summit is always a time for this region to think big, learn something new, and ask questions and reconnect,” organizers said. “The second week of May is also the International Economic Development Council’s Economic Development Week. ”
The Southern Vermont Economic Development Zone, created by the Legislature in 2015, is comprised of the forty-four towns within the boundaries of the Windham Regional Commission and the Bennington Regional Commission.
The Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation and Bennington County Regional Commission co-sponsor the event on behalf of the Southern Vermont Economic Development Zone, and as part of the Southern Vermont Economy Project.