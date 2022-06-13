Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y., named the following students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester: Bailey Cross of Arlington, and Jameson Kowanko of Manchester Center
Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. named the following students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester: Grace MacFadyen of Manchester Center
Castleton University named the following students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester: Chelsea Bailey of Bennington, Jamie Boyle of Pownal, Wyatt Briggs of Bennington, D Andra Brown of Bennington, Olivia Burnham of West Pawlet, Lauren Carter of Dorset, Leah Davis of North Bennington, Sally Densmore of Wilmington, Sharon Escoffery of Bennington, Queenie Garrison of N Bennington, Hannah Herbert of Dorset, Morgen Janovsky of Wilmington, Thomas Kehoe of Manchestr Ctr, Lias Levin of Shaftsbury, Jordan Mattison of Shaftsbury, Brooke McNulty of Shaftsbury, Lane Nolan of Sunderland, Aaron Soskin of Wilmington, Samuel Steinman of Peru, Shane Wood of Bennington, and Guillermo Yescas of Pawlet.
The College of Saint Rose of Albany, N.Y. named the following student to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List: Claire Paquin of North Bennington.
Community College of Vermont announced the following graduates: Erin Nicole Murphy of Arlington; Bennington: Emalyn Michelle Barber, Sophia M. Fusco, Crystal Patricia Myers, Sheila Ann Norse, Deanna Lauren Oakes, Elizabeth Cassandra Onorato, Destiny Brionna Rhodes, Haley Anne Sigsbury, Deborah A. Stratton, Sara M. Webster; Mona Michele Bowen of East Dorset; Karen Anne Harrington of Manchester; North Bennington: William Zachary Corey, Billie Michell Fawcett, Quin T. H. Loomis, Faith Me Sullivan; Pownal: Joshua Aaron Boucher, Samantha Jordan Sohl, Caroline Ann Worthington; Ryan M. Williams of Shaftsbury; Kelsey Kendra Blanchard of Sunderland; Alisha Marie Leonard of Winhall.
Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Penn., announced the graduation of Sam Citron of Dorset, and Dean’s List by Morgan Weber of Manchester Center.
The University of Vermont announced the following graduates: Annalise Bartlett of Peru,Emily Bleakie of Manchester Center, Franklin Cody of Bennington, Emily Cajzer of Manchester Center,, Perin Patel of Bennington, Jonathan Girdzis of Manchester, Jackson Ameden of Manchester Center, Karsen Kimball of Manchester Center, Emma Perry of Manchester Center, Natalia Sowulewska of Manchester Center, Emet Koffman of Manchester Center, Nora Lindberg of Pawlet, Tessa Georgeson of West Rupert, Lily Burnham of Arlington, Lauren Drasher of Manchester, Cole Frost of Bennington, Nathaniel Misasi of Dorset, Grace Rizio of Wilmington, Jamie Keel of West Rupert, Kai Ling Boyd of Wilmington, Alura Thiem of North Bennington, Elizabeth Macksey of Arlington, Riley Boyd of Wilmington, and Julia Zema of Arlington.
The University of New Hampshire announced the graduation of Madison Owens of Shaftsbury.
Grove City College (Penn.) announced the graduation of DJ Mulroy of Arlington and Lauren Mulroy of Arlington.
Julia Dapron of Dorset was named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass.
Daphne Hope Roy of Bennington was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.
Lauren Elizabeth Crosier of Arlington was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Radford University in Radford, Va.
Southern New Hampshire University announced the following students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List: Brian Wright of North Bennington, Brody Farnum of Bennington, Rebecca Butler of North Bennington, and Chloe Rogers of North Bennington.
Gabrielle Beal of Wilmington was inducted into Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society at the College of Holy Cross, a national honor society recognizing the achievements of first-generation students, alumni, staff, faculty and administrators.