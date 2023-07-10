L0NDONDERRY — The state was asking people not to travel to Londonderry and Weston, much of which was underwater Monday following heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.
South Londonderry and Weston are both “completely inaccessible," said Mike Cannon, urban search and rescue program manager for the Vermont Department of Public Safety.
He said nearly 45 people from swiftwater rescue teams are currently working in that area to rescue and evacuate people as necessary.
Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency on Sunday, calling in swiftwater and rescue assets from states with which Vermont has a mutual aid agreement, including Massachusetts, North Carolina, Connecticut and Michigan.
“We have not seen rain fall like this since [Tropical Storm] Irene,” said Scott, during the press conference. “In some places, it will surpass even that.”
Scott warned that this is an ongoing emergency response.
“This may be just the start of what we'll see as rainfall continues and will worsen over the next several hours,” he said, and is different from Tropical Storm Irene, which inundated the state in 2011.
“Irene lasted about 24 hours,” noted the governor. “It was raining one day and then [on] Monday, we woke up and the sun was shining. We went out to look at the damage and we were able to get to work immediately.”
Daniel Batsie, the deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety said their primary focus at this time is life safety.
“We anticipate these operations will continue for the next day or so,” said Batsie.
Batsie reminded folks to stay safe and stay off the roads, evacuate if there is a threat of high water in their neighborhood, operate generators safely to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and to sign up for weather alerts at https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert.
Scott said the state has also been in touch with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Chris Wall, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Administration, both of whom promised “full support” from the federal government.
Scott also said he believes the state will “meet the threshold” for a disaster declaration, which will expedite the flow of federal funding to the state.
Scott took a moment to thank emergency responders around the state who have rallied to support their neighbors.
Cannon said there are 14 swiftwater rescue teams working in Vermont on Monday “in the hardest hit areas, which include Londonderry, Weston and Ludlow, as well as the mountain towns along Route 100 in central Vermont. Teams are also evacuating campers in the Plymouth area and are monitoring conditions at Ball Mountain Dam in Jamaica.
Prior to the rainfall, water was being released from Ball Mountain Dam, but the Corps of Engineers has stopped the release to prevent flooding downriver, which has caused water in the West River to back up into Londonderry.
Joe Flynn, the secretary of the Agency of Transportation, read a list of more than two dozen state roads closed in Vermont. He said the state’s list does not include town roads that might be closed.
Crews from his agency are primarily blocking roads until flood waters recede enough for them to get in and evaluate damage, said Flynn.
Scott noted that the last project to repair damage from Irene, a bridge on Route 100, was just completed.
“We're getting just as much rain if not more, and it's going on for days,” said Scott. “And that's my concern. It's not just the initial damage it’s the second wave and the third wave. And we're trying to anticipate that …”
Scott also noted that damage might not be as severe this time around because of mitigation measures that were implemented following Irene.