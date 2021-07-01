CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Renet Honderich, 11, plays piano during her daily lesson with faculty member Chris Lewis, who is instructing remotely, at Sonatina Piano Camp in Bennington on Thursday afternoon. After being fully remote last summer, the camp is back this year with both remote and in person instruction, and students on campus. The student performance will be streamed live on Friday evening, and is available for the public to watch at the camp website: http://www.sonatina.com