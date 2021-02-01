BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Given the current COVID-19 restrictions this meeting will be held electronically and members of the public can participate via phone or the Internet.
The public meeting notice providing the agenda and information on joining the meeting, can be found at https://www.bcswavt.org/blog/. Otherwise one can join via Zoom at tinyurl.com/cwf163q2 or call the following dial-in number: 1-646-9923; Meeting ID 83502777195; Passcode 789505.
For more information, contact Michael S. Batcher at mbatcher@bcrcvt.org or leave a message at 802-442-0713, ext. 2.