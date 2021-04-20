BENNINGTON – A net-metering solar project is expected to take shape in the fall on the roof of the Hotel Putnam building.
According to documents filed with the state Public Utility Commission, an 86.4-kilowatt capacity installation is planned for a section of the roof of the former hotel at the Four Corners. The building, which straddles the corner of South and West Main streets, is one of three historic structures around the intersection currently undergoing renovation as part of the Putnam Block redevelopment project.
The ongoing first phase of that project includes creation of housing units in the former hotel and two adjacent buildings and retail and restaurant space, primarily on the first floors. Also under renovation is the Courthouse building on South Street and the Winslow Building on West Main Street.
The solar array planned for the roof of the Putnam building at 107 South St. is still within the PUC review process. But the project -- proposed by Putnam Solar, LLC -- is close to a decision on whether it will receive a certificate of public good. No objections to the project have been raised during the PUC review, which began in January.
A change requested by Green Mountain Power concerning the timing of generator activation following a widespread power outage apparently was addressed through a minor application revision in late January.
Thomas Hand, whose company, Solar By Hand, LLC, is listed as the installer for the array, said GMP routinely asks solar facilities to stagger the times a generator will kick on after an outage to avoid a simultaneous strain on the power system. The utility requests a specific time delay for a generator to activate, he said.
Paul Carroccio, of Manchester, controls Putnam Solar, LLC, and will be the owner, Hand said.
Hand said he expects the installation of panels to begin in the fall. The array will be on flat portions of the Putnam roof and not visible from the street, he said.
The panels will be in two sections, covering about 6,000 square feet in total.
Carroccio could not be reached for comment on the project.