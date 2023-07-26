BENNINGTON – A solar developer whose proposed projects in the Apple Hill area have been rejected at the local and state level is trying a new approach to gain the necessary state permits.
Thomas and Michael Melone, of Allco Renewable Energy, LTD, filed suit July 11 against the town in Chittenden Superior Court Civil Division over its stalled Chelsea Solar project.
The action seeks to force the Select Board and town to declare the proposed solar site a preferred location for solar under the town’s Energy Plan guidelines, something the Select Board determined in June is not the case.
The suit complaint contends that on June 12, “in a politically motivated decision with no deliberation, the Select Board voted unanimously against the plaintiff, holding that the project would not be on a preferred site.”
The suit adds, “Having exhausted its administrative remedies with the Select Board, the plaintiff seeks a declaratory judgment from this court that the Chelsea Solar project would be on a preferred site on the grounds that the project’s proximity to existing hedgerows naturally screen the entire proposed array and, therefore, satisfies the applicable provision of the [town Energy Plan].”
The developer also asked the court “to issue a permanent injunction enjoining the town from taking any actions in furtherance of the [Select Board’s decision] and an affirmative injunction requiring the town to file with [Public Utility Commission] a letter declaring the project as within a preferred area under the [Energy Plan].”
TOWN RESPONSE
Attorney Merrill Bent, representing the town, filed a motion to dismiss the suit on July 14.
She contends in part that the Select Board’s decision is not something that can be appealed to the courts and that the Chelsea Solar site does not meet the town’s preferred site definition, as was stated in the board’s determination.
Bent said the parcel is not on a map of preferred areas for solar projects of commercial size and doesn’t meet requirements under which other sites might be considered preferred.
She said preferred areas “are defined as: roof-mounted systems; systems located in proximity to existing large scale, commercial or industrial buildings; proximity to existing hedgerows or other topographical features that naturally screen the entire proposed array; reuse of former brownfields; facilities that are sited in disturbed areas, such as gravel pits, closed landfills, or former quarries; areas specifically identified as suitable for solar facilities ... .”
In her motion for dismissal, Bent states that the plaintiff “disagrees with the board’s legislative determination, and seeks to circumvent the process set forth in [Vermont law] by suing the town directly. However, plaintiff’s request that the board change the meaning of the Town Plan with respect to its property did not create a contested case. Because there is no right to judicial review of the policy set forth in the Town Plan by the municipality’s legislative body, and because plaintiff does not have standing, this case should be dismissed.”
She added, “Plaintiff lacks standing because its challenge only concerns a political question under the purview of a legislative body, and because it has not been denied a [certificate of public good], nor is the decision on the petition for a CPG within the town’s purview.”
In addition, Bent said, “Here, plaintiff is asking the court to declare that its property is within a preferred area, even though the Town Plan says it is not. This would require the court to change the Town Plan adopted by the Select Board that says which properties are and which are not preferred sites and areas.”
SEVERAL REJECTIONS
After being rejected in bids over the past decade for a certificate of public good permit from the state Public Utility Commission, and on appeal before the Vermont Supreme Court, the developer submitted a revised Chelsea Solar plan late last year.
That revision, which the company contended allowed the 2-megawatt capacity solar array to be considered on a preferred site under the town plan, asked town officials to certify it as such and support the project before the PUC.
However, after a review covering two meetings, the town Planning Commission did not accept the developer’s argument and stated their finding in a recommendation to the Select Board, which would make any comment on behalf of the town during PUC permitting hearings.
The developer said added screening and modifications to the project site, including grading to lower one side, would make it qualify as preferred under the Energy Plan definition.
In the suit, the Melones contend they had “submitted expert testimony from various experts showing that the project would be in a preferred area because of its ‘proximity to existing hedgerows or other topographical features that naturally screen the entire proposed array.’”
Asked to comment on Wednesday, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said in an email, “I think town’s counsel speaks to the point and to our position.”
“I highly doubt this suit will be successful,” said Lora Block of the Apple Hill Homeowners Association, which has opposed Allco’s attempts to site projects in the area.
“Chelsea can’t be created as a preferred site for all the reasons the Bennington Planning Commission listed,” she said. “The Vermont Supreme Court and PUC have already determined that Chelsea Solar does not comply with the town plan because it’s on a prominently visible hillside, so the project will result in an undue adverse aesthetic effect and interfere with the orderly development of the region.”