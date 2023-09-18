BENNINGTON — Starting difficult conversations about racism and social justice is quite a challenge no matter where you go. The Bennington area is certainly no exception, so Matthew Perry of the Vermont Arts Exchange has partnered with a group that is experienced in fostering productive dialogue with those topics.
“I'm really happy to bring this type of presentation, and bring these issues up to our community, that, at times, struggles with the same social issues as in urban areas,” Perry said. “We struggle with them here in rural areas, but we don't always have the same opportunities to really be exposed to the process of being part of the solution.”
Beheard.world – a racially diverse collective of Boston performing artists, filmmakers and educators – will be in Bennington this week to hold three different events designed to provoke thought and inspire impetus for peace, change and justice. All three events will be at Monument Arts & Cultural Center at 44 Gypsy Lane and are free to the public.
Beheard.world’s co-founders, Jay Paris and Anna Myer, live in New Hampshire. However, the frequent travelers talked to the Banner and Perry via Zoom from a civil rights event all the way down in Selma, Ala. to discuss their upcoming visit to Vermont.
“Our mission is to use the performing arts and documentary film to tell the stories that look at issues of the day that bring people together,” said Paris, Beheard.world’s director of filming. “To help people figure out how much we’re alike, how much we share – even though we might be very different in how we look, our backgrounds, our religious preferences or any other preferences … It’s the unifying aspect of it that we care about the most.”
“We like to get people to talk about the issues that are going on in our country … to share their feelings,” added Myer, the collective’s director/choreographer of performing arts.
The couple founded their collective in 2015, but have been engaged in social justice causes long before that. Paris has an extensive resume as a writer, photographer and filmmaker and spent a great deal of time working with inner-city children and housing developments in Boston. Myer owns her own modern dance studio, and worked for years to give her dancers – as well as poets and musicians – exposure and “a voice.”
Now they bring their critically-acclaimed group of performers and educators to Bennington. The first event is a screening of “Invisible Imprints” on Thursday at 7 p.m. The film follows Beheard.com’s 13 dancers and poets on tour from Jackson, Miss. to Chicago, Ill., “exploring America’s racial history and its impact on them,” as the release from VAE says.
Attendees will have a chance to take part in exactly what Beheard.com hopes for – thoughtful and meaningful conversation. There will be a question and answer session with the director and the dancers following the screening.
“People who come to the movie on Thursday night, they'll get to meet some of the performers who are in the movie, so it's also a nice way to engage,” said Myer.
The other two events will be on Saturday, Sept. 23. The first is an “Afro Dance Workshop” that will be led by Beheard.world’s Carven Bernadeau and Berkshire Dance Theatre that will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dancers of any level, ages 10 and up, can come and learn steps from the Afro, hip hop and house genres of dance.
“(Carven is) just a terrific teacher, and specializes in a lot of different ethnic dances – particularly African dance – which is the source of hip hop,” explained Paris. “It's usually a big draw for kids, so that it would be fun, too ... so that people who come to that can enjoy just moving.”
The last Beheard.world event is a “Suite Talk,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The finale of the group’s contributions in Bennington is a live performance of spoken word, dance, and music from the Beheard.world troupe.
“We want to explore the possibilities of what lies beyond racism through hope and connection,” the release says. “The piece demonstrates that social change occurs when many people change themselves by seeing the world through the eyes of ‘the other.’ The work encourages a spirit of mutual respect and understanding.”
Following that performance, there will be another facilitated discussion between cast members and the audience.
“The talkbacks – the question and answer sessions after, are really one of the most important parts of the performances,” Perry said, drawing from his own experience taking part in them. “At the end, you can talk about the work. If you have a question, you can present it right to them, and they'll give you an honest answer. That dialogue is so crucial.”
Myer, in parting, tried to boil down the essence of what they hope to accomplish in Bennington and elsewhere.
“It is a challenge, and it's not simple,” she said. “But, you know, if we don't do this work together, as black and white people, we're in trouble, right? We have to do this together.”
In addition to MACC and Berkshire Dance Theatre, VAE and Beheard.world offered their thanks in the release to the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, “made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.”
To sign up for the free workshops or for more info, contact Anna at 617-513-9314 or annamyer@comcast.net.