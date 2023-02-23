POWNAL — Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 7 resulting in minor injuries just before 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Alyah Hartman, 26, of North Adams, was traveling north at about 30 miles per hour on Route 7 toward Bennington when poor road conditions caused her 2015 Subaru Impreza to swerve and veer into the southbound lane, then crash into an embankment near Jackson Cross Road.
The vehicle was totaled due to extensive damage to the front end.
Hartman was wearing her seat belt, and was treated on scene by Pownal Rescue Squad with no hospital trip deemed necessary.