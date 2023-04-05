WOODFORD — The Woodford Snobusters held their annual meeting recently and made their yearly donation to a local charity. This year they chose Vermont Paws and Boots. This organization partners individuals who were in the service or were first responders with rescue dogs that help the individuals.
This process is long and expensive. Once the veteran or first responders are accepted into the program, the application process begins with involving primary care and counselors to support them. Friends and family are also involved in the process. The recipient also has to do a written exam about basic service dog knowledge. It is at that point that a suitable dog with their specific needs in mind is found for the recipient. The training can run from eight to 12 months at no cost to the recipient. The average cost for a trained service dog can run from $30,000 to $50,000.
The Vermont Paws and Boots are currently looking for a new place to call home since their current space has been sold. The organization is fundraising towards this goal. People can mail donations to them at P. O. Box 257 Bennington, VT 05201; or donate through the Vermont Paws and Boots Rebuilding Heroes Go Fund Me page. Donations are tax deductible.