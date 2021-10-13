MANCHESTER — Smugglers’ Notch Distillery, based in Jeffersonville, has opened a tasting room in the Manchester Designer Outlets.
It is the company’s fourth tasting room in the state and a location the company had had its eye on for a while.
“We have had our sights set on Manchester for the last 2½ years and it has been part of our long term strategic plan for expansion,” said Jeremy Elliott, president and co-owner of Smugglers’ Notch Distillery. “Our focus has been on contiguous states and the location of Manchester to Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut is very appealing.”
Currently, the distillery distributes in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The tasting room, located at 18 Depot St., is not a temporary or seasonal “pop-up” location.
“This is a permanent location similar to my other stores located in Waterbury, Jeffersonville and Burlington,” Elliott said. “We have signed a lease and are excited to be part of the Manchester community for the long haul. We are looking forward to becoming an integral part of the Manchester community and are excited to share our world-class renowned spirits with both tourists and residents alike.”
Elliott said the Manchester community has been very welcoming.
“From the town office personnel, to local merchantiles, to the local government representatives I have encountered, they are all excited to have us,” he said.
Lana Hauben, the owner of Manchester Designer Outlets, thinks the tasting room will be a great addition.
“As we continue to add more experiential uses to our offering, the exciting addition of Smugglers’ Notch Distillery complements our famed merchant mix, and we wish our newest merchant tremendous success as it begins to serve both our regional visitors and permanent residents alike,” Hauben said in a statement.
“We’re really excited to be bringing SND to a new Vermont location that will let us share our award-winning spirits with even more people,” Elliott said.
Smugglers’ Notch Distillery, in addition to the Manchester store launch, is also unveiling two new products — one a new maple gin, and the other a larger size of the company’s popular vodka.
The gin is a hand-crafted, small-batch spirit made from juniper berries, select botanicals and 100 percent pure Vermont maple syrup, according to a news release by the company, which results in “light juniper overtones balance the warm maple finish in this rich and complex spirit.”
The vodka, Smugglers’ Notch Distillery’s original 95 Point Double Gold Award-Winning product, is now available in a 1.75 liter bottle.
“Same award-winning vodka,” the release said. “Just more of it.”
Elliott said the achievements are the result of “tireless planning, a solid strategic vision, and a dedicated staff.”
The company’s mission statement is, “Educate consumers on local craft spirits; Develop a loyal customer base in all our markets; Create unique quality spirits with innovative branding; Continue to have fun as we grow.”
“We truly value the customer interaction and the opportunity to share our spirit knowledge,” Elliott said.
The Manchester location will be open daily except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. It will feature the company’s full line of spirits for tasting and purchase.
For more information, visit www.smugglersnotchdistillery.com