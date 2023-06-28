BENNINGTON — A small group of people created signs and gathered in the parking lot near People’s Park on Wednesday in protest of what some consider unfair treatment. The protest, which included several long-term homeless individuals from around the Bennington area, comes a day after town officials temporarily closed the park due to safety and health concerns.
“I’ve been coming here for 35 years,” said a man only identified as Bill, “and I’ve cleaned this whole damned park myself. I understand. We don’t need the drugs or other problems, but we come here, and we never cause any troubles.
"You can’t close the whole park because there are a few bad apples ruining it for the people that this is important for, homeless people and others. I don’t bother nobody. Why can’t we just be here and remove those people permanently who are starting all the trouble. We just want some respect.”
Bennington officials, at the urging of the Bennington Police Department, closed the park Tuesday due to unsanitary conditions and safety concerns. Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette and Assistant Town Manager Daniel Monks both cited several problems – including feces and vomit on the grassy areas, garbage, drug and alcohol usage, the safety of town clean-up crews, and some instances of overdoses inside the park – as reasons for the temporary closure.
“We want to 'reset expectations' for using the park,” Monks told the Banner on Tuesday.
About a dozen people sat together Wednesday in the adjacent parking lot creating signs and placing them under the town closure signs. Several individuals identified themselves as homeless, some recently evicted from local motel housing. Most said that, for the most part, the park is safe for everyone. They also blamed some of the filth and bad reputation on a handful of drug users gathering at the park over the past few months. They all spoke of their love of the park and the beauty of the river, but they were most upset about the loss of a place they consider socially important.
“Don’t blame this on everyone,” Bill said. “Only a few individuals are causing problems for the rest of us. We love this place and want to take care of it. It seems unfair to just close it down like this. This is important to us.”
"Yesterday, they came and kicked us all out," said Matthew Peters, a homeless man at the protest. "We weren't doing nothing wrong. They just said for us to get out. I've been coming here three years now, and I never saw any of the people here doing any of that stuff they're talking about. These are mostly just homeless people trying to get by. It's unfair."
“This is a park for people and families, People’s Park,” said Kyle Campbell, born and raised in Bennington. “This is for families. I’ve seen people trying to shoot up here. All this drama from these people who want to do drugs. We need to all band together to keep those ruining it out, so we can have this beautiful place back. This is the People’s Park. Everyone should be able to come here and have a good time.”
“There’s nowhere for these people to go,” said Nancy Feinberg, 76, part of the protest group. “A lot of these people have been pushed around for so long. This is the place they come to. It’s unfair to close it down for all of these people because of some bad actors. Get rid of the bad seeds and let these people be here where they belong.”
As of Wednesday, the park remained closed to the public. Heavy rains came in the early afternoon, and the protesters cleared out of the parking lot. The signs left at the base of the trees at the park’s boundary were mostly blown away an hour later.