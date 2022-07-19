BENNINGTON — After being verbally abusive and using a slur, a Bennington man allegedly threatened to stab everyone inside his residence and is now facing charges.
On May 30 around noon, police were sent to a home on Grove Street to follow up on a complaint made about Edward Allen Jr., 58, by two people who live in the same building. The first victim, a woman, filed the complaint and said Allen was agitated and upset, and that he was verbally abusive to her and another neighbor, according to court documents.
The second victim, a man, also spoke with police, saying that prior to their arrival, he avoided direct contact with Allen, because Allen was agitated. He said Allen was verbally abusive to anyone he could see and was inciting conflict. Allen also called this man a derogatory word for a gay person.
Once police arrived, Allen yelled at the officer. He was cursing and he threatened to harm himself. Allen then allegedly grabbed a pocket knife and threatened to stab everyone in the residence.
Allen pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a hate crime at his arraignment in Bennington Superior Court on Monday.
He is out on conditions that state he is not allowed to possess any weapons, and he cannot contact the victims.