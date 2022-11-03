BENNINGTON — The girlfriend of an alleged homicide suspect was arraigned on a felony charge that connects her to the crime.
Erin Wilson, 29, from Bennington, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact, after allegedly attempting to help her boyfriend, Elliot Russell, escape police after he allegedly shot to death Ulysses Ivey on Oct. 26 in Bennington.
According to court documents, Wilson and Russell began dating in August. After the fatal shooting, a witness came forward and informed police of Wilson’s alleged involvement in the crime. The witness told police that Wilson said Russell forced her to drive him to Ivey’s house, with the intent to kill him.
Another witness told police he was concerned that Wilson was dragged into Russell’s lifestyle. The witness was afraid that Russell would see Wilson as a “loose end” and might kill her.
A detective spoke with Wilson and informed her that the crime was caught on film, and that her vehicle was present at the slaying near a Green Mountain Power substation off Route 9. When asked why her car was there, Wilson said she didn’t know. She said she didn’t give anyone her car, and said she and Russell didn’t do anything wrong.
Wilson pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Monday at Bennington Superior Court. If found guilty, she faces up to seven years in prison and a $1,000 fine.