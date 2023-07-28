WINOOSKI — The skeletal remains of a body found floating in Lake Champlain recently are believed to belong to the prime suspect in the killing of his fiancé at their Winooski apartment nearly four years ago.
Keith D. Gaston, 32, formerly of Arlington, was last seen on a security video behind the Champlain Mill jumping into the rain-swollen Winooski River on Nov. 1, 2019, Winooski Police said.
Winooski Police found his dead fiancée, Hannah Maree Keyes, 28, the night of Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, when officers were asked to do a welfare check at the apartment the two shared at 65 Audet St. with their two daughters, officials said at the time.
Gaston, a graduate of Southern Vermont College in Bennington where he played basketball, was nowhere to be found, police said.
The two daughters, then ages 3 and 4, had apparently fed themselves Halloween candy over the two days to stay nourished, Hebert said at the time. The storm door at the apartment was closed, but the wood door was open a few inches when police responded about 10:05 p.m. Nov. 2, 2019, he said.
The death was eventually classified a homicide by the Office of Vermont's Chief Medical Examiner.
Colchester Police reported on July 16 about 3:25 p.m. its emergency communications center received a call about human remains spotted floating a short distance off Colchester Point. Colchester Police Marine Patrol responded and recovered the skeleton and had it taken to the medical examiner's office.
Colchester Police have been chasing possibly leads of people that might be in Lake Champlain and Gaston was one of them, Chief Doug Allen confirmed earlier this month.
Shawn Pratt, a close friend of the Gaston family, told the Bennington Banner on Friday that word had been received locally that investigators believed it is Gaston's body.
Winooski Police Chief Rick Hebert confirmed that investigators are probably 99 percent sure it is Gaston, but investigators are attempting to reach out to the family to try to secure DNA to close out the case. He said Colchester Police remains the lead agency on the found body.
Gaston's older Volvo was found the next day, Sunday Nov. 3 parked near the Woolen Mill Apartments on West Canal Street and police began to comb the area for security video.
Hebert said most of Gaston's actions after he gets out of his were captured on various nearby video systems from Friday Nov. 1, 2019.
Gaston is seen later crossing Main Street onto East Canal Street while smoking a cigarette. He is viewed on a few other cameras -- including some new city-owned replacements -- and Gaston eventually moves down to the river's edge. He continues to smoke cigarettes. After a few minutes the last video shows Gaston walk down to the edge of the Winooski River and stand on a large rock while still smoking. The rushing white-colored current is seen crashing on the rock Gaston is standing.
Gaston, dressed in flip flops, pants and a hoodie, eventually jumped into the cold wild water near the Waterworks Restaurant about 2:15 p.m. Friday Nov. 1, 2019.
Hebert said a couple of video cameras in the area captured Gaston's conduct for more than 5 minutes before leaping into the turbulent river.
About 15 months later, Hebert confirmed for the Bennington Banner that the older daughter, who was interviewed by specially trained child investigators, reported hearing their mother and father fighting in the bathroom. The father subsequently left the apartment and Keyes was found dead in the bathroom, the chief said.
The four family members were believed to be the only people at the apartment.
There was no immediate known cause of death, but after a one-month medical investigation the Chief Medical Examiner's Office announced on Dec. 5 that Keyes died from "compression of neck and chest." It was ruled a homicide.
The injuries came during an "assault by another," Dr. Elizabeth Bundock, the then-deputy chief medical examiner, reported.
Hebert said investigators believe the fatal compression could be based on pressure from the body of another person, possibly sitting on them. There were no drugs or alcohol in her system, the chief said.
Police and medical officials were unable to spot any apparent physical marks or evidence on the body when it was found in November. X-rays also showed no clear internal damage so there was probably no choking, Hebert said.
Various searches by foot, boat and drone in the subsequent weeks and months uncovered no evidence of Gaston, Hebert said. Authorities believe Gaston's body is most likely in Lake Champlain.
The operator of the Hydro One dam checked to see if the body got snagged and continues to monitor the site, the chief said. More searches, including by drones, were planned, Hebert said at the time.
"We are not giving up," he said.
Hebert, who plans to retire this year, said he and his entire department were as frustrated as the families of both Keyes and Gaston that there can be no real closure until a body is found.
"On the day he jumped in the water was 10-12 feet higher than normal due to a large amount of rain the few days prior, and the dam was recording several hundred thousand gallons of water a minute going over the dam," Hebert said in an email in February 2021. "The speed of the water on that day was deadly. There are also several rock formations within the river where Keith jumped that a person would almost certainly collide with causing severe/ fatal injuries when the water is that fast."
There has been no evidence of Gaston of still being alive, police said.
"People are wondering what happened," said Pratt, a community advocate and a member of the Vermont Criminal Training Council.
"He had friends. He had a job. He had a degree," said Pratt, who also played basketball at SVC, but several years before Gaston. Gaston worked at Global Foundries in Essex.