NORTH BENNINGTON - The Vermont Arts Exchange held its second stay-in-your-car parade on Saturday.
Beginning at the North Bennington Train Depot, around 15 vehicles joined in to give thanks to essential workers and key members of the community who have played a role in helping out during the pandemic.
Live music atop the VAE bus from two members of the band Moose Crossing as well as the debut of Vinnie Vaxine filled the streets with tunes.
Greg Van Houten created the Vinnie Vaxine character, an 80’s themed rock and roll musician decked out in all white with a gold syringe necklace. Vaxine played from a flying v-shaped electric guitar, naturally.
The singular goal for Vinnie Vaxine: Encourage everyone to get vaccinated.
“I’m Vinnie Vaxine … and I’m here to set you free,” Van Houten sang.
“That’s the idea, get the vision back in people's head that there's a life that we left behind,” Van Houten said. “And if we stick with it we can get it back. It's not a big deal, get vaccinated, get out there and get back with your people.”
VAE executive director Matthew Perry thought about making it a Spring-themed parade, but the prevalence the virus still has to day-to-day life changed his mind.
“It's not over and I think this is a crucial time, we can’t ease up,” Perry said. “We can't stop wearing masks and I think everyone needs to get vaccinated and we need to keep pushing the importance of staying six feet apart and things like that.”
The parade included returning participants like Kathy Whitman of Shaftsbury, who was happy to participate in the second annual car parade.
“It gets us out, it gets us seeing people,” Whitman said. “Even if it is at a distance.”
Cars were decorated with thank you notes to essential workers, one minivan’s back window read “just vaccinated” with tin cans attached by string rattling down the road.
A Bennington police cruiser led the parade route, while the North Bennington Volunteer Fire Department also assisted.
The parade lasted approximately 20 minutes, starting shortly after 11 a.m.