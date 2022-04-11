BENNINGTON — Ethan Simo, 20, of Bennington, faces up to 30 years in jail for six counts of possession of videos that depict the sexual assault of children.
In September of 2021, a video containing the sexual abuse of a minor was uploaded to Snapchat. Snapchat filed a cyber tip report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an organization that helps locate exploited children and assist law enforcement in their efforts to rescue them.
The report was then investigated by a detective in New Hampshire who sent it to Detective Anthony Silvestro with the Bennington County Special Investigations Unit of the Bennington Police Department. Silvestro provided the affidavit in the case.
The video in question is 10 seconds long and showed a girl, about 10 to 13 years old, with an adult male. The detective from New Hampshire executed a search warrant on Snapchat’s records for the account associated with the video and found the most recent IP address used by the account. The IP address was located in Bennington.
This detective also had access to other items that were contained in the account, including lewd screenshots of text messages, crude images involving underage girls, and a video of an adult male assaulting an underage girl.
Silvestro visited the home attached to the IP address. When Silvestro and another officer knocked, Simo’s father answered the door. The father said he didn’t have a smartphone and also did not use any forms of social media. However, he mentioned that his son lived with him.
At the time, Simo was in Massachusetts at his mother’s house. When the officers asked if he would be willing to come back to Bennington to talk, Simo agreed. Simo asked the officers to speak privately, away from his father. Simo then admitted to having multiple Snapchat accounts. Silvestro also recalled that Simo said he joined “several large chat groups in which they would trade images and videos of themselves masturbating to videos and photos.”
Simo said he would download multiple files at a time. He then acknowledged that some of the files he downloaded contained child pornography, but said he would delete the files when he saw them, and he intended to delete any that were currently on his electronic devices.
The officers seized Simo’s smartphone and extracted six videos of child pornography. In total, the videos equate to over six and a half minutes and involve nine underage children. The videos were created in March of 2016 and April, May, August and October of 2021.
The first video was created in May of 2021; . It shows two young girls, under the age of ten, in the nude performing lewd acts. It then switches to another video of an adult man abusing a young girl, also under the age of ten. The video is over four minutes long.
the second video was created in March of 2016; . It shows a young girl, under the age of ten, being abused by a man and the video is over one minute long. The third video was created in August of 2021 and it shows a boy, under the age of 15, with a girl, under the age of 13. This video is 33 seconds long.
the fourth video was created in October of 2021; It starts by showing a nude girl and an adult male voice is heard saying, “This [redacted] slave is 12 years old.” The one minute and 45 second long video ends in the girl’s abuse.
the fifth video was created in April of 2021. A young girl, under the age of 15, is dancing in the nude. The video is one minute and 21 seconds long. The sixth and final video was created in August of 2021, and this is the video that was in the original report. It shows a girl, under the age of 13, from the chest up. The girl is being abused by an adult man.
Simo was processed by the Bennington Police Department on April 6 and arraigned on April 11. He was released under several conditions, including not having contact with minors and not using social media. Simo is facing up to 30 years in jail and $60,000 in fines.