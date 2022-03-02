BENNINGTON — About 350 Bennington residents lost power Tuesday evening when a suspected drunk driver collided with a utility pole on Main Street in Bennington.
Casey Oldenburg, 35, of Woodford, was arrested by police on a charge of suspicion of DUI in the single-vehicle crash that happened at about 10 p.m. on the corner of Main Street and Burgess Road, directly in front of the shuttered Bakkerij Krijnen.
Jen Krijnen, the bakery owner, posted several photographs of the collision on her Facebook page. One of the photographs shows a still-attached utility pole with the bottom half completely torn off and live wires on the ground.
Neighbors described hearing a loud bang followed by several emergency vehicles arriving on the scene before the power outage. According to Krijnen, the driver walked away with no apparent injuries. Krijnen's photos show a silver-blue 2019 Subaru Forester straddling the sidewalk in front of the bakery, surrounded by emergency workers, with significant damage to the front and side of the vehicle. Krijnen reported that police on the scene told her that the driver claimed to have been going 10 miles an hour at the time of the crash.
Krijnen also reported damage to the bakery building.
Green Mountain Power estimated about 350 residences were affected by the hours-long outage, while emergency crews repaired the damaged pole and wires.