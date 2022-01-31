BENNINGTON – Plans for a major residential and commercial building on Depot Street have been submitted to town officials, and the formal project review process is expected to begin in March.
The building, with 60 units of housing planned and commercial space on the ground floor, is proposed for the former Henry M. Tuttle Co. lot off Depot Street. The .88-acre site is behind the historic Bennington Brush Building, which faces onto North Street.
Paul Carroccio, of TPW Real Estate, and other investors purchased the Brush Building in 2019 and have been bringing in business and institutional tenants to that landmark structure.
The proposed new building will have one- and two-bedroom and alcove apartments, 20 percent of which will be designated as affordable units under state guidelines, Carroccio said.
The 13,000 square feet of commercial space will be designed to accommodate a range of business tenants from among those allowed in the downtown zoning district.
The project plans were submitted to the town by designers MSK Engineers.
“We are in the early stages of the project,” Carroccio said Monday. “We are ambitious to help continue to address the needs of the community, to provide new quality housing in Bennington.”
He said some of the commercial tenants for the ground floor already have been identified.
Construction, he said, could begin in the summer or late fall once local permits are acquired.
Carroccio previously said he and Steven Rosenberg, a partner in the development entity Roscar LLC, were proposing the multi-use building.
Bennington Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Dan Monks said the project will next be reviewed by town boards, beginning in mid-March.
According to the submitted plans, the building site encompasses 38,333 square feet of what is now an unpaved lot between the Village Garage Distillery to the south and the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services building to the north at 121 Depot St.
Solar panels also are being considered for the building roof, as well as green space around the structure.