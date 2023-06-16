BENNINGTON — Things have come a long way for the LGBTQIA community since significant activism began to organize in the early ‘60s. The work – and the celebration – continues, though, and the local non-profit Queer Connect will hold its fifth annual Pride Parade and Block Party that commemorates both on Sunday, June 25.
The parade rolls out at noon, beginning at Hemmings Motor News at 216 Main St., will proceed through the four corners, and turn left just past TD Bank on Main Street. The parade will come to a stop at the location of the block party – the intersection of School and Pleasant streets.
“We want it to be kind of symbolic of bringing our pride celebration into the bigger celebration, which is the block party,” said Jess Bouchard, president and director of Queer Connect.
Queer Connect is a 501c3 nonprofit that was founded in April of 2019 by Lisa Carton, who put together Bennington’s first Pride Parade just two months later. The organization’s mission is to increase visibility and build resources for LGBTQIA people and their families.
“Founder Lisa Carton recognized the dire need to build a safe and inclusive LGBTQ+ community here in our corner of Vermont,” says the Queer Connect website.
Bouchard took over for Carton two years later, and speaks highly of her predecessor.
“I actually joined Queer Connect in 2020, the summer of COVID,” Bouchard explained. “I was just so pleased with her ability to get people together and to celebrate. So I joined the board that summer.”
Bouchard aims to carry on in her footsteps during a difficult time, as members of the trans and gender-nonconforming community in particular continue to struggle for acceptance and safety. The Human Rights Campaign has reported an increase in the violent deaths of trans people for the past two years, and bills centered on trans issues continue to be introduced in state legislatures across the nation.
When asked about the potential for violent backlash at this year’s Pride Parade, Bouchard said it’s a very real concern, but that the Bennington Police Department has been very helpful and will be there to ensure it is a safe event.
“We have a good relationship with Bennington Police Department,” she said. “Historically LGBTQIA people have had a real hardship with police departments in the United States. It’s been our mission at Clear Connect to help our local police chapter find the resources to be inclusive and affirming in our community to support our population of people. But they’ve been great. They’ve been good and supporting of us.”
Bouchard doesn’t take the chance of any sort of violent disruption or display of hate lightly, but also says events like this are vital to both the LGBTQIA community, and the Bennington area at large.
“As somebody who is leading an LGBTQIA group at this time, it is a true fear of mine, as it should be for all people,” she said. “However, I believe that the only way to combat ugliness of hatred for a group of people is to continue showing up, to continue being visible – showing allyship, giving the tools and resources to people so that they can be inclusive. I would never want to take that away.”
Bouchard said the celebration of Pride and the health of the LGBTQIA community is paramount, as well as honoring the history of Pride and the legacy of those who took the first steps in fighting for LGBTQIA rights – dating back to the pickets and protests of the ‘60s, the Stonewall Riots in 1969, and the first Gay Pride parades held in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles in 1970.
“From that movement, parades started to show community support,” Bouchard explained. “(They) show that we are not backing down because of this hatred. We are showing up. We’re being visible. We’re celebrating lives.”
In addition to being a safe place for the LGBTQIA people to be themselves and celebrate, Bouchard says the event is also an opportunity to include members of the community less familiar or comfortable with the LGBTQIA community, and to “model what inclusion looks like.”
“There are plenty of youth, or even adults, who have never felt safe coming out of their internal hiding,” she said. “And things like this are invitations to them to be themselves, but it’s also invitations for people in the community to be inclusive, and it might not be something they’ve ever done before.”
Despite the somber historical undertones and challenges still ahead, Bouchard was sure to remind that Pride Day is supposed to be fun.
“This is a child-friendly event because LGBTQIA topics relate to families and individuals of all ages and all backgrounds… This is a joyful event of people who are inclusive. And so if you’ve never been in a place where you felt you belong, this is the place, because that’s what we do. We show up for each other.”
The block party begins immediately following the parade, and will include music from the Vermont Arts Exchange, performers, food and more. Bouchard specifically mentioned the DJ for the event, Dr. Malcolm Paine from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center – also known as “The Break Doctor.”
Guest speakers will include the authors of the newly-published “A Kid’s Book About Gay Parents,” Jonathan and Thomas West of Manchester, Sen. Brian Campion (D-Bennington), Rep. Mike Rice (D-Bennington-Rutland), and more.