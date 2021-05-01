BENNINGTON — State Rep. Mary Morrissey said she is distributing flyers and meeting with business owners, groups, organizations and other residents in preparation for a community send-off for local members of the Vermont National Guard who are being deployed overseas.
The Bennington Republican said more detailed information about the May 10 troop send-off gathering will be forthcoming from the Guard, but she provided basic information.
About 40 locally based Guard members will be leaving from the Bennington Armory at 6 p.m. on May 10, she said. Those who want to show support along their route out of town are asked to assemble along the way by 5:45 p.m., she said, and “please bring your enthusiasm, spirit, and support for our troops from Bravo Troop (Black Jack) of the 1st Squadron, 172nd Calvary Regiment and their families.”
Morrissey added, “Please bring flags to wave, signs of support to wave, your voices and your applause.”
She also asked that people participating in the send-off event not go to the Armory site prior to the departure.
“Let this be a private time for our troops and their families to say goodbye,” Morrissey said.
Participants also should follow COVID-19 safety requirements, such as distancing and wearing face coverings.
The Guard members, who hail from around this area of Southern Vermont and nearby Massachusetts and New York and are based at the Armory, will be deployed to the Republic of Kosovo in the Balkans for one year as part of an NATO peacekeeping force.
The departure route for the troops and an escort motorcade will be from the Armory via Washington Street to Elm Street, where the vehicles will turn left and travel to South Street (Route 7). From there, they will move through the Four Corners before heading north on North Street and out of town.
Morrissey said anyone seeking more information should contact her at 802-379-5439.