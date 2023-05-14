BROOKFIELD — The shooting death of a Massachusetts man in Brookfield has been ruled a homicide, Vermont State Police said Sunday.
Juan Sierra, 27, of Springfield, Mass., died Friday after being shot at a home on Route 14 in Brookfield, police said.
Another man shot in the incident, Miguel Fuentes, 29, also of Springfield, Mass., remains hospitalized at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.. police said.
State police said Sierra and Fuentes are friends who traveled together to Vermont. Sierra died at the scene, while Fuentes was able to drive away before being assisted by a passerby several miles away.
An arrest had yet to be made in the case as of Sunday. But state police detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and said there is no general threat to the community.
Sierra’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso.
State Police said they responded following a 911 call at about 5:45 p.m. Friday by a passerby who reported a vehicle driving erratically on Route 14 near the intersection of Route 65. The passerby then reported that the vehicle had stopped, the driver appeared to have been shot, and the passerby was helping the man get to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph.
The caller also stated that the injured man said a shooting had occurred at a residence several miles away, and there was another victim. t about the same time, dispatch received an emergency call from a resident at 8769 Vermont Route 14 who reported there was a deceased man outside, police said.
State Police said they are working with the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office and have received assistance from the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife and from police departments in Barre City and Randolph.
Police continue to ask that anyone with information that could assist in the investigation call VSP in Royalton at 802-234-9933, or provide an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.